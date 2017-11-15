‘I’m here!’ — Naked NJ attorney in high heels bursts into wrong house, cops say

RUTHERFORD — This is one way to make an entrance.

Police say a 39-year-old man walked into a stranger’s home wearing nothing but a T-shirt and black heels before declaring: “I’m here!”

Justin Christodoro, 39, of Hackensack, was charged with criminal trespass after the Nov. 11 incident, NorthJersey.com reported.

He was arrested later in Lyndhurst after a resident there called police to report that a stranger was parked in their driveway and sleeping in the car, Patch reported.

The New York Post identified Christodoro as a DWI attorney in New Jersey.

Court records show that Christodoro was disciplined by the state Supreme Court in 2013 and placed on “disability inactive status,” meaning the “attorney has been determined to lack the physical or mental capacity to practice law.” Other details about the disciplinary case were not available.

Also in 2013, Christodoro abruptly withdrew as an attorney from a criminal case, offering a cryptic explanation.

The state court lawyers database on Wednesday listed Christodoro as an active attorney.

Christodoro could not be reached for comment Wednesday at the numbers listed for his home and business.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.