More NJ Transit cancellations following late Beyonce concert

NEWARK — NJ Transit's rough week of cancelled trains continued this morning with at least a dozen trains cancelled on Friday morning.

Six trains were announced as being cancelled before 6 a.m. on Friday morning, according to the respective Twitter accounts for each NJ Transit line. The Morris & Essex Line and Montclair-Boonton Line had the most cancellations.

The cancellations came hours after the weather delayed Beyonce concert at Met Life Stadium which didn't start until 11 p.m. Riders who took NJ Transit trains to the Meadowlands from Secaucus complained on Twitter about a lack of service when the concert let out.

According to a release before the concert the last train was expected to leave the Meadowlands around 1 a.m.

The trains cancelled on Friday morning as of 7:45 a.m. were:

Bergen/Port Jervis

5:52 a.m. (#52) from Port Jervis

Montclair/Boonton

8:56 a.m. (6216) from Montclair State

6:12 a.m. (#0209) from Hoboken

7:10 a.m. (#0208) from Montclair State

7:40 a.m. (#6215) from Penn Station NY

Morris & Essex

7:32 a.m. (#312) from Summit

6:14 a.m. (#0408) from Gladstone

6:44 a.m (#6614) from Dover

6:07 a.m. (#852) from Mount Olive

5:33 a.m. (#6606) from Dover

Northeast Corridor

5:26 (#3702) from Jersey Avenue

Pascack Valley Line

8:52 a.m. (#1650) from Anderson Street

Five trains were canceled on Thursday morning and anther 10 in the afternoon between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to a count on the individual line Twitter accounts. Plus, there was a 15 minute delay on trains in and out of New York Penn Station because of an Amtrak signal problem near Secaucus.

Join our Commuter Panel and help with our coverage of NJ Transit and highway issues. Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ