Montclair lawyer on the run after killing girlfriend, cops say

MONTCLAIR — A manhunt is on for a 55-year-old man who police say shot and killed the mother of his child at home.

James R. Ray III is considered armed and dangerous, Essex County prosecutors said Tuesday. He may be driving a four-door, black BMW 328i with New Jersey license plate ZNX68M.

The attorney has been charged with murder and weapons offenses after police on Monday night found Angela M. Bledsoe, 44, at home bleeding from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police went to the North Mountain Avenue home at 11:48 p.m. to do a wellness check. Prosecutors did not say Tuesday who called police.

The couple had a child together. The child was placed in the custody of a relative, officials said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Ray's whereabouts or the case to call 877-847-7432.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .