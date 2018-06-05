One of New Jersey's most beloved pro athletes has lots to be excited about this summer. Mets pro and Toms River resident Todd Frazier has returned from injury, just as he and his wife announced they're expecting a new baby. An adorable maternity photo shoot at Citi Field was themed with 'bases loaded' and 'ducks on a pond references. (NJ photographer John Arcara was behind the lens.)

Todd and Jackie already have two super cute 'rookies', a young son and daughter (Blake and Kylie). Frazier claims they won't be finding out the gender ahead of this birth. The new arrival is due to 'slide home' this November, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The excitement doesn't stop with Frazier's family addition or his return from the DL. Local baseball fans are gearing up as the Mets host the Yankees for a Subway Series this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.