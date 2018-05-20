WEST WINDSOR — An 18-year-old woman died in a car crash on Route 571 on Sunday morning.

The East Windsor woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion westbound around 8 a.m. near McCaffrey's Supermarket at an unsafe speed when she lost control of the car, according to West Windsor police.

Police said her car spun out, left the roadway and hit a tree with such force it split the car in two. The woman, who was traveling alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was wet at the time of the crash, police said, and was closed for several hours for an investigation.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call them at 609-799-1222.

