Measles exposure threat at mall frequented by NJ residents

WEST NYACK, New York — A store frequently visited by New Jersey shoppers poses a threat for exposure to measles.

As New Jersey communities deals with 18 confirmed cases of measles since the end of October, Rockland County, located just over the border from the Garden State, has 83 confirmed cases of measles, according to its health department.

The Best Buy at the Palisades Center mall in West Nyack, New York was listed by the health department as a potential location for exposure to measles. A person who already was contagious entered and exited through the store's entrance, not through the mall, on Tuesday, Nov. 24 between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

A person can be exposed to measles for up to two hours after the initial contact. People can become ill from measles from five to 21 days after being exposed to the virus.

The Rockland County outbreak is not associated with the New Jersey outbreak.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health the three newest cases in New Jersey developed when a person who was infectious with measles associated with the Ocean County outbreak visited family in Passaic. The three newest cases are from the same household. No new cases were reported as confirmed on Friday. 16 cases are under investigation in New Jersey.

The DOH said anyone who believes they have been exposed should call their health provider to arrange for an exam.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or a low infant birth weight.

