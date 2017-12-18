Man jumped, not fell, from Metlife Stadium ramp and badly hurt himself

EAST RUTHERFORD — A fan was seriously injured when he jumped off a pedestrian ramp during Sunday's Giants game at MetLife Stadium — falling 15 feet.

MetLife Stadium ( Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Previous reports described the man as falling — but state police clarified mid-day Monday that he jumped.

State Police spokesman Sgt. Jeff Flynn said Adem Tuurmann, 20 of Bellmore, New York was walking on a pedestrian ramp coming from the 100 concourse.

He climbed over a four-foot railing and jumped off the ramp, according to Flynn.

The Long Island man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in serious condition.

A witness on Twitter said he saw the man fall from the top of the escalator to the concrete below at the stadium's Verizon gate.