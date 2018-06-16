Man found dead under Belmar boardwalk
BELMAR — A body was found under this Jersey Shore borough's boardwalk early Saturday morning.
The body was found between 9th Street and Ocean Avenue. Photos of the scene show a body being taken away by police. A portion of the boardwalk was sectioned off.
Police did not return a request for more information Saturday morning.
Mayor Brian Magovern told NJ.com the body was that of a man who died of an apparent overdose.
The body was found on the same section of beach where two young girls drowned in 2016.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ