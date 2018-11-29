Man found dead in Jackson office building

JACKSON — The discovery of a dead man led to the lockdown of an Ocean County office building on Wednesday night.

The office building, known as the Countyline Business Center, houses Chai Urgent Care, Kessler Physical Therapy and several offices. It was closed after the 58-year-old man's body was found in an office in the lower level of the two-story building, according to police.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office and the Prosecutor's Office responded to the scene on West County Line Road. Those still working in the building told the Lakewood Scoop they were not allowed to leave in the early stages of the investigation.

The identity of the man was not disclosed.

Police said there does not appear to be any danger to the public from the incident, according to police, which said the Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation.

