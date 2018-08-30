LAKEWOOD — The couple whose home was invaded early Wednesday have been identified as leaders in the opposition to a large development.

Frederick "Rob" Robison, 66. and his wife Patricia Robison, 64, are in critical but stable condition after they were attacked in their home in the Fairways gated community, according to Al Della Fave, spokesman for the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Lakewood police said they found Frederick in the garage and Patricia in the home.

The couple was bound and gagged with masking tape and beaten with a flashlight, according to the Lakewood Scoop , which cited anonymous sources. Lakewood police, which are jointly investigating the incident with the Prosecutor's Office, have not yet disclosed further information about the case.

Rob Robison is listed as a member of the board of directors for a group called Senior Action Group . The group's founder, Tom Gatti, told NJ.com that he was "the tip of the spear" in the legal fight against a proposed 70,000 square foot retail development at the nearby Eagle Ridge Country Club.

Rob Robison was a retired borough administrator for Roselle and Atlantic Highlands, according to an op-ed piece he wrote for the Asbury Park Press about the development.

Della Fave said any connection between Rob's opposition to the development and the attack remained under investigation.

