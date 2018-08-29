Elderly couple beaten, robbed in Lakewood home invasion

LAKEWOOD — An elderly couple was severely beaten before their vehicle was stolen early Wednesday.

Police spokesman Capt. Greg Staffordsmith said police were contacted about a robbery around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Eagle Ridge Circle. Police found a man in the garage and a woman in the home.

The couple was bound and gagged with masking tape and beaten with a flashlight, according to the Lakewood Scoop , which cited anonymous sources.

Staffordsmith did not provide New Jersey 101.5 with further details about the injuries or whether police have identified any suspects.

The couple, whose identity was not disclosed, called police and also texted a family member who also contacted police.

The Scoop reported that the vehicle was later recovered in the nearby High Point condo complex several blocks away.

The couple was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

