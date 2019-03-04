Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52

Following a “ massive stroke ” last week, Luke Perry has died, TMZ reports. The longtime TV star, who currently appears on the CW’s Riverdale and rose to fame during a long run on the ’90s teen soap opera Beverly Hills 90210 , was just 52 years old.

According to TMZ, Perry “never recovered” from his stroke:

Luke passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank. As we first reported, he was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday morning after suffering the stroke while at his Sherman Oaks, CA home. His reps said doctors had sedated Luke, hoping to give his brain a fighting chance to recover from the trauma of the stroke ... but apparently, the damage was too extensive.

Perry became a ’90s icon as 90210 ’s Dylan McKay, a role he reportedly may have reprised soon in the recently announced 90210 revival series which will feature most of the old show’s original cast. Perry also starred on Oz , John From Cincinnati , and Jeremiah. He’s spent the last two years on Riverdale , playing the father of the lead character, Archie Andrews.

Losing Perry at such a young age is devastating; for people who grew up in the ’90s, it’s like a little piece of their childhood has passed away. Despite becoming so well-known for one role, Perry refused to be typecast as Dylan McKay, and spent the last two decades doing great work in all kinds of shows and roles, all while maintaining that unmistakable charisma that made him such a breakout star on 90210. He will be missed.

