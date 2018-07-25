Lovato’s Atlantic City concert canceled, new act could be added

ATLANTIC CITY — Demi Lovato's only East Coast concert of the year has officially been canceled following an apparent overdose at her California home on Tuesday.

Atlantic City's Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA), which is presenting the Beachfest Concert Series, made the cancellation official in a message on its Twitter account. Opener Lauv will still take the stage on the beach on Thursday night.

CRDA director Matt Doherty told New Jersey 101.5 that concert promoter Live Nation is working on bringing an additional performer in for Thursday's show. An announcement could come Wednesday afternoon, according to Doherty.

Tickets for the Demi Lovato concert will be good for both Thursday night's concert and Sunday's concert by the Chainsmokers. Refunds are also available at the point of purchase.

During his performance at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden on Tuesday night, Rumson's Charlie Puth dedicated his hit "See You Again" to Lovato. "I hope she makes a quick, quick recovery and our prayers are with her,” Puth said from the stage, according to Billboard.

The Jonas Brothers, who are from Wyckoff, tweeted their well wishes to Lovato. They starred with Lovato in the Disney's Camp Rock. Nick and Lovato are "best friends," and she dated Joe for several months in 2010, according to Us Weekly.

Lovato was hospitalized after she was found in her Los Angeles mansion on Tuesday.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," Lovato's representative said in a statement Tuesday evening. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now," her family said in a statement.

The statement did not provide any details on what led to the singer's hospitalization.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

