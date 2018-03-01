Linden cops who arrested ‘Chelsea Bomber’ are honored

Our #BlueFriday honoree this week is Linden Police Chief David Hart . My friend Peter Brown, who serves on the council in Linden, nominated Chief Hart for his tireless work on behalf of the citizens in their town and the cops who proudly protect and serve. Last year, the cops apprehended terrorist Ahmad Rahaimi, the "Chelsea Bomber", who is now serving a life sentence.

The department steps up and has been a truly positive and integral part of the Linden community. From Special Olympics to the Polar Bear Plunge and the Plane Pull, these officers are an outstanding example of what to expect from a neighborhood police department.

We appreciate the bravery and commitment of every officer in Linden, the leadership of Chief Hart and the thoughtful, measured, productive political decision making from Council Member Peter Brown.

