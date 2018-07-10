Lakewood man charged with child molestation — immigration cops notified

LAKEWOOD — A township man is in custody and could be facing deportation after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl for two years.

Agileo Ramirez, 31, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact, and sexual assault, Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato said. Ramirez was investigated after a complaint was made to the Lakewood Police Department on Friday night.

Police said they found evidence that Ramirez had abused the girl. Authorities did not publicly describe the victim's relationship to Ramirez, although authorities said Ramirez was not a stranger.

He was arrested the day after the complaint was made and taken to the Ocean County Jail.

Ramirez was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and is subject to Nicole's Law, which provides a restraining order for the victim. He was also placed under an ICE detainer. The Division of Child Protection and Permanency was also notified, authorities said.

