Lakewood couple out of hospital — whoever brutally beat them on the loose

LAKEWOOD — The couple brutally assaulted in the Ocean County home was released from the hospital — but their assailants are still at large.

Frederick “Rob” Robison, 66, and his wife Patricia, 64 were beaten in their home on Eagle Ridge Circle in a gated development in Lakewood in the early hours of Aug. 29. The couple was bound and gagged with masking tape and beaten with a flashlight, according to the Lakewood Scoop , which cited anonymous sources.

Police said they found Frederick in the garage and his wife in the home.

Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Al Della Fave said in an email that investigation is still very active.

"Leads have not run dry. There is nothing we will share publicly at this time for fear it will compromise the case. This is the reason for no additional info being provided, which is not unusual in a case investigation," he said.

Rob Robison is listed as a member of the board of directors for a group called Senior Action Group . The group's founder, Tom Gatti, told NJ.com that he was "the tip of the spear" in the legal fight against a proposed 70,000 square foot retail development at the nearby Eagle Ridge Country Club.

Rob Robison was a retired borough administrator for Roselle and Atlantic Highlands.

The couple was moved to a rehabilitation facility, according to Della Fave.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ