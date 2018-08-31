Lakewood couple brutally beaten, can’t speak to police

LAKEWOOD — A couple that was brutally beaten in their own home early Wednesday has been unable to speak with police, who hope anyone with information will come forward.

Frederick "Rob" Robison, 66, and his wife, Patricia Robison, 64, remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition after they were attacked Wednesday in a home invasion in the Fairways gated community. Police were called about 2:30 a.m.

"To brutalize those two defenseless people in that way is beyond comprehension," Al Della Fave, spokesman for the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, said.

While authorities are eager to make an arrest, officials have not said whether they have identified any suspects.

"Anyone who saw or knows anything do the right thing and come forward. All will be kept in the strictest confidence. Just call the Prosecutor's Office at 732 929-2027 and request the duty detective," Della Fave said.

The couple was bound and gagged with masking tape and beaten with a flashlight, according to the Lakewood Scoop , which cited anonymous sources.

Police said they found the man in the garage and his wife in the home.

Rob Robison is listed as a member of the board of directors for a group called Senior Action Group . The group's founder, Tom Gatti, told NJ.com that Rob was "the tip of the spear" in the legal fight against a proposed 70,000-square-foot retail development at the nearby Eagle Ridge Country Club.

Rob Robison was a retired borough administrator for Roselle and Atlantic Highlands.

Matthew White contributed to this report

