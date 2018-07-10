Lack of blood donations in NJ resulting in national shortage

The American Red Cross’s blood emergency continues as blood donations are failing to meet the organization’s target.

“There is a blood emergency right now. I mean, it is very critical,” said Alana Mauger, a spokeswoman for the Red Cross. “We are at the point where we are sending blood to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.”

One of the factors behind the shortage is the time of year, according to Mauger. The shortage got worse this past week, partially because the organization did not collect blood on July 4.

“Summer is always a really challenging time for blood collection, and it makes sense. People are on vacation, schools are out of session. We’re not collecting the amount of blood at high schools and colleges that we normally do. People aren’t thinking about giving blood,” Mauger said.

But now would be a good time to think about it, because the shortage in the Red Cross’s Penn-Jersey blood services region is contributing to a nationwide shortage.

In this region, the Red Cross is currently failing to meet its average daily quota of 800 units of blood. Since May, Mauger said the organization has collected 1,300 fewer units than needed, while the national shortage is about 55,000 units over the same time span. Donations are the only way to fill this shortage.

“Blood can’t be manufactured. The only resource for it is the generosity of donors, so there’s no substitute for it,” Mauger said.

A wide range of medical procedures and treatments require blood, so Mauger said it is in constant demand. Besides surgeries for car accidents and other traumas, “blood and platelets are a regular part of a lot of cancer treatments, and treatments for things like sickle-cell anemia. So some of it is part of an ongoing treatment for patients,” she said.

Here is a list of donation sites in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org/.

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Northern New Jersey Donor Center

209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: (1st and 3rd of each month) 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Bergen County

Edgewater

7/9/2018: 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Edgewater Community Center, 1167 River Road

Garfield

7/31/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Garfield YMCA, 70 Outwater Lane

Rochelle Park

7/25/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rochelle Park American Legion Post No. 170, 33 W. Passaic St.

Essex County

Nutley

7/17/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Masonic Lodge No. 167, 175 Chestnut St.

West Caldwell

7/31/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toyota Motor Sales, Inc., 16 Henderson Drive

Hudson County

Bayonne

7/12/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 836 Avenue C

7/14/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Catholic War Veterans Post No. 1612, 18 W. 23rd St.

7/29/2018: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St. Abanoub and St. Anthony Coptic Orthodox Church, 1325 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

Jersey City

7/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Beacon, 20 Beacon Way

Morris County

Chatham

7/30/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Library of the Chathams, 214 Main St.

Chester

7/26/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Chester Volunteer Fire Company, 86 Main St.

Madison

7/17/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison Volunteer Ambulance Squad, 29 Prospect St.

Morristown

7/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Headquarters Plaza, 37 Headquarters Plaza

Randolph

7/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., RTSP: Range, Firearms and Training, 961 Route 10

7/30/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Midas, 363 Route 10 E.

Succasunna

7/31/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hillside Lutheran Brethren Church, 113 S. Hillside Ave.

Sussex County

Newton

7/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 203 Newton Swartswood Road

7/27/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Newton First Aid Squad, 68 Sussex St.

Stanhope

7/21/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post No. 278, 119 Route 183

CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Central New Jersey Donor Center

707 Alexander Road, Suite 701, Princeton Township

Tuesday-Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m. (whole blood & platelet pheresis)

Friday - Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. (whole blood & platelet pheresis)

Mercer County

Hamilton

7/24/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nottingham Fire Company, 200 Mercer St.

7/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Metro Center, Clock Building, 200 American Metro Blvd.

Princeton

7/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad, 237 N. Harrison St.

Titusville

7/10/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson-Titusville Campus, 1125 Trenton-Harbourton Road

7/19/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Johnson & Johnson-Titusville Campus, 1125 Trenton-Harbourton Road

Middlesex County

Plainsboro

7/23/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, Education Building, 1 Plainsboro Road

Monmouth County

Colts Neck

7/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Colts Neck Township Municpal Court, 124 Cedar Drive

Tinton Falls

7/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1540 W. Park Ave.

7/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 1540 W. Park Ave.

Ocean County

Bayville

7/13/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Faith Community United Methodist Church, 526 Route 9

8/3/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bayville Elks Lodge No. 2394, 247 Route 9

Forked River

7/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lacey High School, 73 Haines St.

Jackson

7/31/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jackson Branch Library, 2 Jackson Drive

Little Egg Harbor

7/18/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Great Bay Regional Volunteer EMS, 100 Oak Lane

Manahawkin

7/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Genesis HealthCare, 1361 Route 72 W.

Manchester Township

7/18/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Town Hall, 1 Colonial Drive

Normandy Beach

7/20/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Dover Brick Beach First Aid, 123 Second Ave.

Toms River

7/18/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Days Hotel by Wyndham, 290 Route 37 E.

7/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1500 Hooper Ave.

Waretown

7/24/2018: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Road

Whiting

7/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Pines at Whiting, 509 Route 530

Somerset County

Basking Ridge

7/22/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 140 S. Finley Ave.

Bridgewater

7/11/2018: 6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Bridgeway Senior Healthcare, 270 Route 28

Manville

7/30/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., VFW Post No. 2290, 600 Washington Ave.

Raritan

7/12/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., OMP Building, 1000 Route 202 S.

7/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., OMP Building, 1000 Route 202 S.

Skillman

7/12/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Johnson & Johnson-South, 199 Grandview Road

7/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson & Johnson-North, 199 Grandview Ave.

Union County

Summit

7/16/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 695 Springfield Ave.

SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers

Camden County Donor Center

5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken

Monday - Wednesday: 11:45 a.m. – 7:45 p.m. (whole blood & platelet pheresis)

Thursday - Sunday: 7:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. (platelet pheresis)

Pleasantville Blood Donation Center

850 N. Franklin Ave., Pleasantville

Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Thursday: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Atlantic County

Atlantic City

7/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Resorts Casino and Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk

Egg Harbor City

7/25/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave.

Egg Harbor Township

7/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 652 Zion Road

7/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wawa Pleasantville Training Center, 6801 Delilha Road

7/29/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave.

Hammonton

7/9/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hammonton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 43 White Horse Pike

Longport

7/25/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 2800 Ventnor Ave.

Mays Landing

7/20/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St.

Somers Point

7/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road

7/30/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road

Burlington County

Browns Mills

7/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Country Lakes Club House, 69 Tensaw Drive

7/12/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Road

7/25/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Brethren Church, 530 Virginia Drive

Burlington

7/13/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Optimal Sport Health Club, 3 Terri Lane, Suite 1

7/21/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 E. Second St.

Cinnaminson

7/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo School, 2500 Branch Pike

Columbus

7/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Grange, 88 Atlantic Ave.

7/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbus Baptist Church, 24260 W. Main St.

Delran

7/23/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Calvary Church, 317 Conrow Road

Florence

7/28/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Florence United Methodist Church, 209 Broad St.

Hainesport

7/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 910 Marne Highway

Lumberton

7/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Jersey Department of Children and Families, Burlington East Local Office, 100 Lucas Drive

Marlton

7/12/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Abundant School, 9000 Lincoln Drive E.

7/31/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Evesham Township Library, 984 Tuckerton Road

Medford

7/27/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Medford Care Center, 185 Tuckerton Road

Moorestown

7/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bethel AME Church, 512 N. Church St.

Mount Holly

7/16/2018: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m., Virtua Health, 175 Madison Ave.

7/27/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 2692, 199 South Ave.

Mount Laurel

7/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ramblewood Country Club, 200 Country Club Parkway

7/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 59 Centerton Road

7/16/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Title Resource Group 3001, 3001 Leadenhall Road

7/16/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairfield Inn and Suites, 350 Century Parkway

7/18/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CSAA Insurance Group, 1400 Howard Blvd.

7/18/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Fellowship Community Church, 1520 Hainesport Road

7/21/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Laurel Fire Headquarters, 69 Elbo Lane

7/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mount Laurel EMS, 201 Masonville Road

7/25/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Virtua Patient Accounting and VMG Billing, 2000 Crawford Place

Tabernacle

7/15/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Holy Eucharist Tabernacle Roman Catholic Church, 520 Medford Lakes Road

Westampton

7/9/2018: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Wawa, 798 Woodlane Road

7/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Wawa, 798 Woodlane Road

Willingboro

7/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County, 218 Sunset Road

Camden County

Atco

7/13/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Fountains at Cedar Parke, 114 Hayes Mills Road

Audubon

7/30/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Chick-Fil-A, 110 Black Horse Pike

Barrington

7/16/2018: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Barrington VFW Post No. 7274, 109 Shreve Road

7/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Barrington VFW Post No. 7274, 109 Shreve Road

Bellmawr

7/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bellmawr Fire Department, 29 Lewis Ave.

Camden

7/17/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 1565 Vesper Blvd.

Cherry Hill

7/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Keller Williams Realty, 409 Route 70 E.

7/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Barclays Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 1412 Marlton Pike

7/27/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lourdes Care, 1 Brace Road

Clementon

7/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cherrywood Apartments, 1200 Little Gloucester Road

Collingswood

7/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Volunteers of America-Delaware Valley, 235 White Horse Pike

Erial

7/31/2018: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Timber Creek Regional High School, 501 Jarvis Road

Gloucester City

7/30/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Gloucester City Library, 50 N. Railroad Ave.

Haddon Heights

7/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Haddon Heights Borough Hall, 625 Station Ave.

7/24/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lourdes Medical Associates, 500 Grove St.

Haddonfield

7/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ the King Roman Catholic Church, Lower Church, 200 Windsor Ave.

7/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 20 Kings Highway E.

Magnolia

7/14/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Magnolia Borough Hall, 438 West Evesham Ave

Turnersville

7/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wedgwood Country Club, 200 Hurffville Road

Voorhees

7/20/2018: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virtua Health, 100 Bowman Drive

7/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bowman and Company, LLP, 601 White Horse Road

Westmont

7/9/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westmont Fire Department, 120 Haddon Ave.

Cape May County

Avalon

7/30/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave.

Cape May

7/26/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Borough Hall of West Cape May, 732 Broadway St.

Cape May Court House

7/10/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Lighthouse Church of Christian Missionary Alliance, 1248 Route 9 S.

Dennisville

7/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dennis Township Senior Center, 571 Petersburg Road

Green Creek

7/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Green Creek Fire Company, 14 Bayshore Road

Marmora

7/31/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Second Cape May Baptist Church, 600 S. Shore Road

North Cape May

7/23/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John Neumann Church, 680 Townbank Road

Stone Harbor

7/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Yacht Club of Stone Harbor, 9001 Sunset Drive

Wildwood

7/16/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wildwood High School, 4300 Pacific Ave.

7/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morey's Piers, 3501 Boardwalk

Cumberland County

Bridgeton

7/28/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Maxx Fit Health Center, 110 Cornwell Drive

Heislerville

7/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Heislerville Community Center, 219 Main St.

Millville

7/11/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Genesis Healthcare, 54 Sharp St.

7/23/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Millville Elks Lodge No. 580, 1815 E. Broad St.

Vineland

7/9/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge No. 434, 187 W. Wheat Road

7/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Inspira Health Network Fitness Center, 1430 W. Sherman Ave.

7/24/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Ramada Inn, 2216 W. Landis Ave.

7/24/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Vineland, 1237 W. Sherman Ave.

7/27/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., YMCA, 1159 E. Landis Ave.

Gloucester County

Deptford

7/9/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Deptford Township Municipal Building, 1011 Cooper St.

7/9/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raymour & Flanigan, 1450 Clements Bridge Road

Glassboro

7/22/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The First Seventh Day Adventist Church of Glassboro, 127 Earl Ave.

Malaga

7/23/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hope Assembly of God, 377 Dutch Mill Road

Mullica Hill

7/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Inspira Health Network, 165 Bridgeton Pike

7/27/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robert W. Mills American Legion Post No. 452, 141 N. Main St.

National Park

7/25/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., National Park Fire Department, 523 Hessian Drive

Pitman

7/30/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Rock Church, 205 Esplanade Ave.

Sewell

7/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Delaware Valley Floral Group, 520 N. Mantua Blvd.

7/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Dunkin Donuts, 660 Woodbury Glassboro Road

7/30/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Washington Township Municipal Building, 523 Egg Harbor Road

7/31/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., ManorCare Health Services, 378 Fries Mill Road

Williamstown

7/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Free Public Library of Monroe Township, 713 Marsha Ave.

7/20/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 19 Malaga Road

Woolwich Township

7/25/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wawa, 123 Paulsboro Road

Salem

Carneys Point

7/12/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Southgate Health Care Center, 449 S. Pennsville-Auburn Road

7/13/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Penns Grove Masonic Lodge No. 54, 330 Georgetown Road

Elmer

7/25/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Inspira Medical Center, 501 W. Front St.

Monroeville

7/23/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Ferrell Fire Company, 186 Elk Road

Pennsville

7/20/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franklin Bank, 260 N. Broadway

7/31/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salem County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 6, 693 S. Broadway

Salem

7/24/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Memorial Hospital of Salem County, 310 Salem Woodstown Road