Kite surfer rescued off Sandy Hook

SANDY HOOK — The rescue of a kite surfer by the Coast Guard was caught on video on Sunday morning.

A 29-foot response boat was sent from the Coast Guard's Sandy Hook station around 10:30 a.m., after notification from a Good Samaritan, and reached the surfer in the choppy waters within 15 minutes.

The surfer was properly outfitted with a wetsuit and life jacket, according to the Coast Guard, which said the male was not injured. His identity was not disclosed by the Coast Guard.

Kim Garrison of Fair Haven captured the rescue on video and posted the clip to her Twitter account. She told the Asbury Park Press the wind was "howling" on Sunday morning and that she watched the surfer's head bob up and down on the surface of the ocean before help arrived.

Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the wind was gusting around 26 mph at Oceanport, about 10 miles south of Sandy Hook, around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

