Keys were left in police SUV man stole, drove into Hoboken rail station

By Associated Press January 9, 2018 8:02 AM
HOBOKEN — A man accused of jumping into a police SUV and driving it into the doors of the waiting room of the Hoboken rail terminal is facing numerous charges.

The counts against Brito Avalos Santiago, a Mexican national, include burglary and risk of causing widespread injury or harm. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Authorities say Santiago got off a Hoboken-bound train from Suffern, New York, and began opening police vehicles to see if any were unlocked.

They say he found an unlocked K-9 unit SUV with spare keys inside and drove it through the doors leading to the station’s waiting room Monday morning.

The crash caused significant damage to the waiting room doors. But train service wasn’t affected and no injuries were reported.

A motive remains unclear.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

