Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Judi — Why Phil Murphy is worse than Bernie Sanders

By Judi Franco January 23, 2018 9:35 AM
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I always said that it made me positively nauseated that millennials referred to Bernie Sanders as “daddy,” because that is exactly what a lot of people want their government to be: Their daddy.

But at the same time, I gave Bernie Sanders credit for at least being the one politician in recent memory to actually admit that he was a socialist, instead of hiding behind the banner of the Democratic Party, all the while adhering to the Big-Government-As-Your-Nanny ideology that socialism espouses.

One thing Dems, Republicans agree on: NJ Transit is a mess

As such, what irks me most about Phil Murphy is that he doesn’t just come out and say the same thing. Punishing the wealthy, social engineering, encouraging the disenfranchised to remain exactly that, and yet still he claims to just be a regular old soldier in the political army that is New Jersey’s Democratic Party. That bugs me.

After all, people while were incensed that Donald Trump, who is clearly not a traditional Republican got elected under their banner in order to assure his victory, nobody accuses Phil Murphy of the same thing; hitching his wagon to the Democratic Party star to make it seem as if his ideas are anything close to American.

You may say, well thank God he’s only a governor and not president, but just you wait.
So not only is he worse than Bernie Sanders because of his grinning adherence to left-wing ideas that have been shown to cause financial hardship to most of us in the state, (not to mention a mass exodus out of here) but his disingenuousness makes him way, way worse.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | Category: Dennis & Judi | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM