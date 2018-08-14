Jersey Shore roads remain closed, one collapses after torrential rains

BRICK — A state of emergency was lifted in two Jersey Shore towns as cleanup continues from Monday morning's torrential rains and roads remain closed.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the 7- to 8-inch rainfall that fell over the border of Monmouth and Ocean counties in a three-hour period probably exceeded the three-hour 100-year storm definition.

CIting "historic amounts of rain," Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order declaring a state of emergnecy for Monmouth, Ocean, Passaic,Bergen and Essex counties.

"This will allow us to focus resources into the most impacted areas, as necessary. Our job as public officials, first and foremost, is to ensure that everyone is safe, especially since we may not be out of this weather pattern yet and more rain may still fall on already saturated ground," Murphy wrote in his order.

Murphy said impacted residents and businesses should document all property damages caused by floodwaters to the appropriate County Office of Emergency Management. Businesses may also account for revenues lost due to the floods. Local officials should continue to document damages for debris removal, such as downed trees and mud from streets, and emergency protective measures, such as sandbagging or pumping out flood water.

The Greenbriar 1 retirement community in Brick was especially hard hit, with over 100 residents evacuated. The Red Cross opened a shelter at One Boulevard in the community for residents affected by the flooding.

Brick Police on Tuesday said the 105 homes affected by the flooding remain off limits to their owners pending inspections by township officials and should only return of escorted by an officer. A meeting is planned for noon at the Greenbriar clubhouse with residents.

Patrols have been increased in he Greenbriar area, according to police.

Residents of the community located along the Garden State Parkway off Burnt Tavern Road told News 12 New Jersey that a new pumping station had recently been put in by the county along with roadway repairs.

Howell drivers have two roads closed due to flood damage. Allenwood Lakewood Road was closed between Vienna Road and Cascades Avenue as the bridge was compromised by flooding. The road intended to be used as an alternative, Ramtown Greenville Road, was also closed because of a large hole in the road between Arnold Boulevard and Moses Mitch Road.

Zarrow said more rain will develop on Tuesday but it likely won't be as torrential as Monday.

"While pockets of heavy rain may develop, and we will have to remain extra alert for water issues, there's reason to be optimistic that the flooding threat will be mitigated today. We've fallen out of the deep plume of tropical moisture, and these storms should be less stagnant than those of Saturday and Monday," Zarrow said.

Many of the roads closed on Monday remained closed on Tuesday morning, including:

Belmar

Route 71 southbound CLOSED between Route 35 and Wall Road

Brick:

Burrisville Road CLOSED between Patriot Avenue and Burnt Tavern Road

Lanes Mill Road CLOSED between Burnt Tavern Road and Herbertsville Road

Howell :

Allenwood Lakewood Road CLOSED between Vienna Road and Cascades Avenue as the bridge was compromised by flooding

Ramtown Greenville Road between Arnold Boulevard and Moses Mitch Road — roadway collapse. This was supposed to be the alternative to the Allenwood Lakewood Road closure.

Wall:

Allenwood Road CLOSED between Route 138 and Gully Road due to flooding

The DEP closed five Monmouth County beaches were closed by the heavy rain because of sewer overflow and a drain pipe being opened to allow water to flow into the ocean.

The sand was dug out on a beach in Sea Girt to allow better run off from Wreck Pond creating a river in the beach.

The beaches closed were the L Street Beach in Belmar, the Terrace and the beach on Beacon Boulevard in Sea Girt and Brown Ave South and York Ave in Spring Lake.

