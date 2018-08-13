7-8 inches of rain in Brick, state of emergency in 2 NJ towns

BRICK — One Jersey Shore town took the brunt of Monday morning's heavy rain, which flooded out sections of the town.

Seven to eight inches of rain fell in sections of Brick in a matter of hours due to a slow-moving storm, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said it was the equivalent of a month's worth of rain.

The intense rainfall caused manhole covers to pop off and sewers to overflow and fill streets with deep pools of mud and gasoline, according to Brick Shorebeat.

The Metedeconk, Manasquan and Shark Rivers could spill their banks on Monday afternoon even though the threat of additional rain has diminished.

Brick Police Chief James Riccio declared a state of emergency and evacuated residents of the the Green Briar I retirement community off Burnt Tavern Road. They were moved to the Laurelton Fire Company firehouse. Boats from Point Pleasant and Lakewood were used in the Brick evacuation, according to the Patch of Brick.

"Citizens are asked to remain off of the roads and remain home as more severe storms are expected this afternoon and early evening," police wrote in an announcement.

Howell declared a state of emergency as well.

The American Red Cross of New Jersey was assisting with finding temporary housing and providing disaster relief supplies for more 160 residents from 80 homes, according to spokeswoman Diane Concannon.

She said the Red Cross assisted in Little Ferry in North Jersey with severe flooding after torrential rain on Saturday and was on standby to assist in other areas if needed.

Exit 90 was closed entering and leaving the Garden State Parkway on Monday morning because of high water but has since reopened.

