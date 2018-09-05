Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 5, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 87° Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 78° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:35am - 7:27pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 10:28a High

Wed 4:30p Low

Wed 11:27p High

Thu 5:14a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:52a High

Wed 4:04p Low

Wed 10:51p High

Thu 4:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:04a High

Wed 4:18p Low

Wed 11:03p High

Thu 5:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:56a High

Wed 4:00p Low

Wed 10:55p High

Thu 4:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:46a Low

Wed 2:33p High

Wed 8:10p Low

Thu 3:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:15a High

Wed 4:28p Low

Wed 11:21p High

Thu 5:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 6:53a Low

Wed 2:07p High

Wed 7:17p Low

Thu 3:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 10:41a High

Wed 5:19p Low

Wed 11:47p High

Thu 5:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:46a High

Wed 4:17p Low

Wed 10:52p High

Thu 4:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 10:07a High

Wed 4:52p Low

Wed 11:16p High

Thu 5:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:54a High

Wed 4:31p Low

Wed 10:58p High

Thu 5:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 10:47a High

Wed 5:22p Low

Wed 11:47p High

Thu 5:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and early morning, then 2 ft or less after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI : NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT : NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN : E winds around 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).