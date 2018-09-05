Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 87°
Winds From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 78° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:35am - 7:27pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 10:28a		 High
Wed 4:30p		 Low
Wed 11:27p		 High
Thu 5:14a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:52a		 High
Wed 4:04p		 Low
Wed 10:51p		 High
Thu 4:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 10:04a		 High
Wed 4:18p		 Low
Wed 11:03p		 High
Thu 5:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:56a		 High
Wed 4:00p		 Low
Wed 10:55p		 High
Thu 4:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 7:46a		 Low
Wed 2:33p		 High
Wed 8:10p		 Low
Thu 3:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 10:15a		 High
Wed 4:28p		 Low
Wed 11:21p		 High
Thu 5:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Wed 6:53a		 Low
Wed 2:07p		 High
Wed 7:17p		 Low
Thu 3:06a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 10:41a		 High
Wed 5:19p		 Low
Wed 11:47p		 High
Thu 5:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:46a		 High
Wed 4:17p		 Low
Wed 10:52p		 High
Thu 4:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 10:07a		 High
Wed 4:52p		 Low
Wed 11:16p		 High
Thu 5:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:54a		 High
Wed 4:31p		 Low
Wed 10:58p		 High
Thu 5:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 10:47a		 High
Wed 5:22p		 Low
Wed 11:47p		 High
Thu 5:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and early morning, then 2 ft or less after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: E winds around 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

