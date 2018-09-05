Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:35am - 7:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 10:28a
|High
Wed 4:30p
|Low
Wed 11:27p
|High
Thu 5:14a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:52a
|High
Wed 4:04p
|Low
Wed 10:51p
|High
Thu 4:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:04a
|High
Wed 4:18p
|Low
Wed 11:03p
|High
Thu 5:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:56a
|High
Wed 4:00p
|Low
Wed 10:55p
|High
Thu 4:44a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:46a
|Low
Wed 2:33p
|High
Wed 8:10p
|Low
Thu 3:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:15a
|High
Wed 4:28p
|Low
Wed 11:21p
|High
Thu 5:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 6:53a
|Low
Wed 2:07p
|High
Wed 7:17p
|Low
Thu 3:06a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 10:41a
|High
Wed 5:19p
|Low
Wed 11:47p
|High
Thu 5:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:46a
|High
Wed 4:17p
|Low
Wed 10:52p
|High
Thu 4:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 10:07a
|High
Wed 4:52p
|Low
Wed 11:16p
|High
Thu 5:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:54a
|High
Wed 4:31p
|Low
Wed 10:58p
|High
Thu 5:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 10:47a
|High
Wed 5:22p
|Low
Wed 11:47p
|High
Thu 5:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and early morning, then 2 ft or less after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SUN: E winds around 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).