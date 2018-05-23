Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 23, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 80°
Winds From the Northwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 60° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:17pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 9:58a		 High
Wed 3:56p		 Low
Wed 10:22p		 High
Thu 4:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:22a		 High
Wed 3:30p		 Low
Wed 9:46p		 High
Thu 3:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:34a		 High
Wed 3:44p		 Low
Wed 9:58p		 High
Thu 3:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:26a		 High
Wed 3:26p		 Low
Wed 9:50p		 High
Thu 3:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 6:51a		 Low
Wed 2:03p		 High
Wed 7:36p		 Low
Thu 2:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 9:56a		 High
Wed 3:55p		 Low
Wed 10:14p		 High
Thu 4:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Wed 5:58a		 Low
Wed 1:37p		 High
Wed 6:43p		 Low
Thu 2:01a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 10:16a		 High
Wed 4:32p		 Low
Wed 10:35p		 High
Thu 4:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:28a		 High
Wed 3:49p		 Low
Wed 9:50p		 High
Thu 4:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 9:48a		 High
Wed 4:13p		 Low
Wed 10:09p		 High
Thu 4:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:35a		 High
Wed 4:02p		 Low
Wed 9:58p		 High
Thu 4:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 10:27a		 High
Wed 4:48p		 Low
Wed 10:51p		 High
Thu 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning. Areas of fog early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

