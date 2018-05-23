Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 23, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 80° Winds From the Northwest

6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 60° - 66°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:17pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:58a High

Wed 3:56p Low

Wed 10:22p High

Thu 4:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:22a High

Wed 3:30p Low

Wed 9:46p High

Thu 3:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:34a High

Wed 3:44p Low

Wed 9:58p High

Thu 3:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:26a High

Wed 3:26p Low

Wed 9:50p High

Thu 3:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:51a Low

Wed 2:03p High

Wed 7:36p Low

Thu 2:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:56a High

Wed 3:55p Low

Wed 10:14p High

Thu 4:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:58a Low

Wed 1:37p High

Wed 6:43p Low

Thu 2:01a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 10:16a High

Wed 4:32p Low

Wed 10:35p High

Thu 4:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:28a High

Wed 3:49p Low

Wed 9:50p High

Thu 4:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:48a High

Wed 4:13p Low

Wed 10:09p High

Thu 4:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:35a High

Wed 4:02p Low

Wed 9:58p High

Thu 4:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 10:27a High

Wed 4:48p Low

Wed 10:51p High

Thu 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning. Areas of fog early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

