Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 23, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 9:58a
|High
Wed 3:56p
|Low
Wed 10:22p
|High
Thu 4:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:22a
|High
Wed 3:30p
|Low
Wed 9:46p
|High
Thu 3:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:34a
|High
Wed 3:44p
|Low
Wed 9:58p
|High
Thu 3:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:26a
|High
Wed 3:26p
|Low
Wed 9:50p
|High
Thu 3:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:51a
|Low
Wed 2:03p
|High
Wed 7:36p
|Low
Thu 2:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:56a
|High
Wed 3:55p
|Low
Wed 10:14p
|High
Thu 4:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:58a
|Low
Wed 1:37p
|High
Wed 6:43p
|Low
Thu 2:01a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 10:16a
|High
Wed 4:32p
|Low
Wed 10:35p
|High
Thu 4:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:28a
|High
Wed 3:49p
|Low
Wed 9:50p
|High
Thu 4:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:48a
|High
Wed 4:13p
|Low
Wed 10:09p
|High
Thu 4:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:35a
|High
Wed 4:02p
|Low
Wed 9:58p
|High
Thu 4:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 10:27a
|High
Wed 4:48p
|Low
Wed 10:51p
|High
Thu 5:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning. Areas of fog early this morning.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).