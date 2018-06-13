Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 13, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 80°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:31pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 8:02a
|Low
Wed 2:12p
|High
Wed 8:18p
|Low
Thu 3:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:36a
|Low
Wed 1:36p
|High
Wed 7:52p
|Low
Thu 2:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:50a
|Low
Wed 1:48p
|High
Wed 8:06p
|Low
Thu 2:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:32a
|Low
Wed 1:40p
|High
Wed 7:48p
|Low
Thu 2:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:19a
|High
Wed 11:42a
|Low
Wed 6:17p
|High
Wed 11:58p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:56a
|Low
Wed 2:05p
|High
Wed 8:14p
|Low
Thu 3:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:53a
|High
Wed 10:49a
|Low
Wed 5:51p
|High
Wed 11:05p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:42a
|Low
Wed 2:31p
|High
Wed 9:04p
|Low
Thu 3:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:37a
|Low
Wed 1:33p
|High
Wed 7:58p
|Low
Thu 2:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 8:10a
|Low
Wed 2:00p
|High
Wed 8:38p
|Low
Thu 2:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:41a
|Low
Wed 1:42p
|High
Wed 8:08p
|Low
Thu 2:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:46a
|Low
Wed 2:36p
|High
Wed 9:08p
|Low
Thu 3:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers until late afternoon. Isolated tstms this afternoon. Isolated showers late.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms until early morning.
THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).