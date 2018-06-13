Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 13, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 80° Winds From the South

11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:31pm UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:02a Low

Wed 2:12p High

Wed 8:18p Low

Thu 3:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:36a Low

Wed 1:36p High

Wed 7:52p Low

Thu 2:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:50a Low

Wed 1:48p High

Wed 8:06p Low

Thu 2:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:32a Low

Wed 1:40p High

Wed 7:48p Low

Thu 2:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:19a High

Wed 11:42a Low

Wed 6:17p High

Wed 11:58p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:56a Low

Wed 2:05p High

Wed 8:14p Low

Thu 3:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:53a High

Wed 10:49a Low

Wed 5:51p High

Wed 11:05p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:42a Low

Wed 2:31p High

Wed 9:04p Low

Thu 3:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:37a Low

Wed 1:33p High

Wed 7:58p Low

Thu 2:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:10a Low

Wed 2:00p High

Wed 8:38p Low

Thu 2:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:41a Low

Wed 1:42p High

Wed 8:08p Low

Thu 2:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:46a Low

Wed 2:36p High

Wed 9:08p Low

Thu 3:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers until late afternoon. Isolated tstms this afternoon. Isolated showers late.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms until early morning.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

