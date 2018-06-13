Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 80°
Winds From the South
11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 64° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:31pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 8:02a		 Low
Wed 2:12p		 High
Wed 8:18p		 Low
Thu 3:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:36a		 Low
Wed 1:36p		 High
Wed 7:52p		 Low
Thu 2:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:50a		 Low
Wed 1:48p		 High
Wed 8:06p		 Low
Thu 2:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:32a		 Low
Wed 1:40p		 High
Wed 7:48p		 Low
Thu 2:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 6:19a		 High
Wed 11:42a		 Low
Wed 6:17p		 High
Wed 11:58p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 7:56a		 Low
Wed 2:05p		 High
Wed 8:14p		 Low
Thu 3:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 5:53a		 High
Wed 10:49a		 Low
Wed 5:51p		 High
Wed 11:05p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 8:42a		 Low
Wed 2:31p		 High
Wed 9:04p		 Low
Thu 3:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:37a		 Low
Wed 1:33p		 High
Wed 7:58p		 Low
Thu 2:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 8:10a		 Low
Wed 2:00p		 High
Wed 8:38p		 Low
Thu 2:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:41a		 Low
Wed 1:42p		 High
Wed 8:08p		 Low
Thu 2:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 8:46a		 Low
Wed 2:36p		 High
Wed 9:08p		 Low
Thu 3:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers until late afternoon. Isolated tstms this afternoon. Isolated showers late.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms until early morning.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

