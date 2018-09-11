Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 84°
Winds From the Southeast
5 - 8 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves 3 - 8 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 70° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:40am - 7:18pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 9:42a		 Low
Tue 3:59p		 High
Tue 9:58p		 Low
Wed 4:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:16a		 Low
Tue 3:23p		 High
Tue 9:32p		 Low
Wed 3:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:30a		 Low
Tue 3:35p		 High
Tue 9:46p		 Low
Wed 4:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:12a		 Low
Tue 3:27p		 High
Tue 9:28p		 Low
Wed 3:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 7:45a		 High
Tue 1:22p		 Low
Tue 8:04p		 High
Wed 1:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 9:32a		 Low
Tue 3:55p		 High
Tue 9:52p		 Low
Wed 4:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 7:19a		 High
Tue 12:29p		 Low
Tue 7:38p		 High
Wed 12:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 10:16a		 Low
Tue 4:20p		 High
Tue 10:36p		 Low
Wed 4:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:19a		 Low
Tue 3:28p		 High
Tue 9:37p		 Low
Wed 3:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 9:51a		 Low
Tue 3:50p		 High
Tue 10:12p		 Low
Wed 4:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:26a		 Low
Tue 3:33p		 High
Tue 9:48p		 Low
Wed 3:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 10:26a		 Low
Tue 4:31p		 High
Tue 10:47p		 Low
Wed 4:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK RIP CURRENT RISK. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 8 ft, subsiding to 6 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 9 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 9 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft. Light swell in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

