Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 84° Winds From the Southeast

5 - 8 mph (Gust 14 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 3 - 8 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 70° - 74°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:40am - 7:18pm UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:42a Low

Tue 3:59p High

Tue 9:58p Low

Wed 4:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:16a Low

Tue 3:23p High

Tue 9:32p Low

Wed 3:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:30a Low

Tue 3:35p High

Tue 9:46p Low

Wed 4:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:12a Low

Tue 3:27p High

Tue 9:28p Low

Wed 3:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:45a High

Tue 1:22p Low

Tue 8:04p High

Wed 1:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:32a Low

Tue 3:55p High

Tue 9:52p Low

Wed 4:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:19a High

Tue 12:29p Low

Tue 7:38p High

Wed 12:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:16a Low

Tue 4:20p High

Tue 10:36p Low

Wed 4:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:19a Low

Tue 3:28p High

Tue 9:37p Low

Wed 3:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:51a Low

Tue 3:50p High

Tue 10:12p Low

Wed 4:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:26a Low

Tue 3:33p High

Tue 9:48p Low

Wed 3:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:26a Low

Tue 4:31p High

Tue 10:47p Low

Wed 4:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK RIP CURRENT RISK. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 8 ft, subsiding to 6 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT : SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED : E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

WED NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

THU : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 9 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 9 ft.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft. Light swell in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).