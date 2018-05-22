Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 22, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 60° - 68°
Winds From the Southeast
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 58° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:16pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 8:58a		 High
Tue 2:58p		 Low
Tue 9:17p		 High
Wed 3:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:22a		 High
Tue 2:32p		 Low
Tue 8:41p		 High
Wed 2:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:34a		 High
Tue 2:46p		 Low
Tue 8:53p		 High
Wed 2:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:26a		 High
Tue 2:28p		 Low
Tue 8:45p		 High
Wed 2:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 5:52a		 Low
Tue 1:03p		 High
Tue 6:38p		 Low
Wed 1:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 8:58a		 High
Tue 2:52p		 Low
Tue 9:10p		 High
Wed 3:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 12:37p		 High
Tue 5:45p		 Low
Wed 12:56a		 High
Wed 5:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 9:19a		 High
Tue 3:32p		 Low
Tue 9:32p		 High
Wed 3:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:28a		 High
Tue 2:46p		 Low
Tue 8:43p		 High
Wed 2:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 8:49a		 High
Tue 3:10p		 Low
Tue 9:03p		 High
Wed 3:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:34a		 High
Tue 2:52p		 Low
Tue 8:49p		 High
Wed 3:11a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 9:26a		 High
Tue 3:43p		 Low
Tue 9:43p		 High
Wed 4:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

