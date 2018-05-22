Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 22, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 60° - 68° Winds From the Southeast

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 58° - 66°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:16pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 8:58a High

Tue 2:58p Low

Tue 9:17p High

Wed 3:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:22a High

Tue 2:32p Low

Tue 8:41p High

Wed 2:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:34a High

Tue 2:46p Low

Tue 8:53p High

Wed 2:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:26a High

Tue 2:28p Low

Tue 8:45p High

Wed 2:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:52a Low

Tue 1:03p High

Tue 6:38p Low

Wed 1:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:58a High

Tue 2:52p Low

Tue 9:10p High

Wed 3:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 12:37p High

Tue 5:45p Low

Wed 12:56a High

Wed 5:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:19a High

Tue 3:32p Low

Tue 9:32p High

Wed 3:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:28a High

Tue 2:46p Low

Tue 8:43p High

Wed 2:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 8:49a High

Tue 3:10p Low

Tue 9:03p High

Wed 3:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:34a High

Tue 2:52p Low

Tue 8:49p High

Wed 3:11a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:26a High

Tue 3:43p Low

Tue 9:43p High

Wed 4:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip