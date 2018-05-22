Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 22, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|60° - 68°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:43am - 8:16pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 8:58a
|High
Tue 2:58p
|Low
Tue 9:17p
|High
Wed 3:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:22a
|High
Tue 2:32p
|Low
Tue 8:41p
|High
Wed 2:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:34a
|High
Tue 2:46p
|Low
Tue 8:53p
|High
Wed 2:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:26a
|High
Tue 2:28p
|Low
Tue 8:45p
|High
Wed 2:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:52a
|Low
Tue 1:03p
|High
Tue 6:38p
|Low
Wed 1:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:58a
|High
Tue 2:52p
|Low
Tue 9:10p
|High
Wed 3:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 12:37p
|High
Tue 5:45p
|Low
Wed 12:56a
|High
Wed 5:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:19a
|High
Tue 3:32p
|Low
Tue 9:32p
|High
Wed 3:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:28a
|High
Tue 2:46p
|Low
Tue 8:43p
|High
Wed 2:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 8:49a
|High
Tue 3:10p
|Low
Tue 9:03p
|High
Wed 3:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:34a
|High
Tue 2:52p
|Low
Tue 8:49p
|High
Wed 3:11a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 9:26a
|High
Tue 3:43p
|Low
Tue 9:43p
|High
Wed 4:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).