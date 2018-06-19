Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 19, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 89°
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 7:29a
|High
Tue 1:41p
|Low
Tue 7:47p
|High
Wed 1:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:53a
|High
Tue 1:15p
|Low
Tue 7:11p
|High
Wed 1:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:05a
|High
Tue 1:29p
|Low
Tue 7:23p
|High
Wed 1:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:57a
|High
Tue 1:11p
|Low
Tue 7:15p
|High
Wed 1:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 11:34a
|High
Tue 5:21p
|Low
Tue 11:52p
|High
Wed 5:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:35a
|High
Tue 1:32p
|Low
Tue 7:46p
|High
Wed 1:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 11:08a
|High
Tue 4:28p
|Low
Tue 11:26p
|High
Wed 4:40a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:58a
|High
Tue 2:12p
|Low
Tue 8:10p
|High
Wed 2:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:05a
|High
Tue 1:20p
|Low
Tue 7:19p
|High
Wed 1:32a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 7:29a
|High
Tue 1:46p
|Low
Tue 7:41p
|High
Wed 2:02a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:12a
|High
Tue 1:24p
|Low
Tue 7:25p
|High
Wed 1:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 8:05a
|High
Tue 2:20p
|Low
Tue 8:20p
|High
Wed 2:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming N early this afternoon and NE late. Seas around 3 ft, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Scattered showers early, then a slight chance of showers early this morning.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight, becoming NE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
