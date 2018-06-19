Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 89° Winds From the North

7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 77°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 7:29a High

Tue 1:41p Low

Tue 7:47p High

Wed 1:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:53a High

Tue 1:15p Low

Tue 7:11p High

Wed 1:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:05a High

Tue 1:29p Low

Tue 7:23p High

Wed 1:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:57a High

Tue 1:11p Low

Tue 7:15p High

Wed 1:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 11:34a High

Tue 5:21p Low

Tue 11:52p High

Wed 5:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:35a High

Tue 1:32p Low

Tue 7:46p High

Wed 1:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 11:08a High

Tue 4:28p Low

Tue 11:26p High

Wed 4:40a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:58a High

Tue 2:12p Low

Tue 8:10p High

Wed 2:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:05a High

Tue 1:20p Low

Tue 7:19p High

Wed 1:32a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 7:29a High

Tue 1:46p Low

Tue 7:41p High

Wed 2:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:12a High

Tue 1:24p Low

Tue 7:25p High

Wed 1:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 8:05a High

Tue 2:20p Low

Tue 8:20p High

Wed 2:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming N early this afternoon and NE late. Seas around 3 ft, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Scattered showers early, then a slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight, becoming NE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip