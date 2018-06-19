Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Beachwood (Beachwood Police)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 89°
Winds From the North
7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 63° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 7:29a		 High
Tue 1:41p		 Low
Tue 7:47p		 High
Wed 1:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 6:53a		 High
Tue 1:15p		 Low
Tue 7:11p		 High
Wed 1:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:05a		 High
Tue 1:29p		 Low
Tue 7:23p		 High
Wed 1:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 6:57a		 High
Tue 1:11p		 Low
Tue 7:15p		 High
Wed 1:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 11:34a		 High
Tue 5:21p		 Low
Tue 11:52p		 High
Wed 5:33a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 7:35a		 High
Tue 1:32p		 Low
Tue 7:46p		 High
Wed 1:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 11:08a		 High
Tue 4:28p		 Low
Tue 11:26p		 High
Wed 4:40a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 7:58a		 High
Tue 2:12p		 Low
Tue 8:10p		 High
Wed 2:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:05a		 High
Tue 1:20p		 Low
Tue 7:19p		 High
Wed 1:32a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 7:29a		 High
Tue 1:46p		 Low
Tue 7:41p		 High
Wed 2:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:12a		 High
Tue 1:24p		 Low
Tue 7:25p		 High
Wed 1:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 8:05a		 High
Tue 2:20p		 Low
Tue 8:20p		 High
Wed 2:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming N early this afternoon and NE late. Seas around 3 ft, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Scattered showers early, then a slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight, becoming NE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
