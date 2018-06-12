Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 12, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 72° Winds From the South

9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 64° - 67°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:30pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:10a Low

Tue 1:19p High

Tue 7:29p Low

Wed 2:14a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:44a Low

Tue 12:43p High

Tue 7:03p Low

Wed 1:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:58a Low

Tue 12:55p High

Tue 7:17p Low

Wed 1:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:40a Low

Tue 12:47p High

Tue 6:59p Low

Wed 1:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:26a High

Tue 10:50a Low

Tue 5:24p High

Tue 11:09p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:03a Low

Tue 1:12p High

Tue 7:24p Low

Wed 2:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 5:00a High

Tue 9:57a Low

Tue 4:58p High

Tue 10:16p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:51a Low

Tue 1:41p High

Tue 8:15p Low

Wed 2:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:44a Low

Tue 12:42p High

Tue 7:09p Low

Wed 1:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 7:14a Low

Tue 1:09p High

Tue 7:44p Low

Wed 2:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:49a Low

Tue 12:52p High

Tue 7:17p Low

Wed 1:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:53a Low

Tue 1:45p High

Tue 8:17p Low

Wed 2:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

THU: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip