Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 72°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 67°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 7:10a
|Low
Tue 1:19p
|High
Tue 7:29p
|Low
Wed 2:14a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:44a
|Low
Tue 12:43p
|High
Tue 7:03p
|Low
Wed 1:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:58a
|Low
Tue 12:55p
|High
Tue 7:17p
|Low
Wed 1:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:40a
|Low
Tue 12:47p
|High
Tue 6:59p
|Low
Wed 1:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:26a
|High
Tue 10:50a
|Low
Tue 5:24p
|High
Tue 11:09p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:03a
|Low
Tue 1:12p
|High
Tue 7:24p
|Low
Wed 2:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 5:00a
|High
Tue 9:57a
|Low
Tue 4:58p
|High
Tue 10:16p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:51a
|Low
Tue 1:41p
|High
Tue 8:15p
|Low
Wed 2:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:44a
|Low
Tue 12:42p
|High
Tue 7:09p
|Low
Wed 1:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 7:14a
|Low
Tue 1:09p
|High
Tue 7:44p
|Low
Wed 2:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:49a
|Low
Tue 12:52p
|High
Tue 7:17p
|Low
Wed 1:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:53a
|Low
Tue 1:45p
|High
Tue 8:17p
|Low
Wed 2:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.
THU: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).