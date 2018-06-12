Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Stone Pony summer stage being built in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 72°
Winds From the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 64° - 67°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:30pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 7:10a		 Low
Tue 1:19p		 High
Tue 7:29p		 Low
Wed 2:14a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:44a		 Low
Tue 12:43p		 High
Tue 7:03p		 Low
Wed 1:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:58a		 Low
Tue 12:55p		 High
Tue 7:17p		 Low
Wed 1:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:40a		 Low
Tue 12:47p		 High
Tue 6:59p		 Low
Wed 1:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 5:26a		 High
Tue 10:50a		 Low
Tue 5:24p		 High
Tue 11:09p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 7:03a		 Low
Tue 1:12p		 High
Tue 7:24p		 Low
Wed 2:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 5:00a		 High
Tue 9:57a		 Low
Tue 4:58p		 High
Tue 10:16p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 7:51a		 Low
Tue 1:41p		 High
Tue 8:15p		 Low
Wed 2:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:44a		 Low
Tue 12:42p		 High
Tue 7:09p		 Low
Wed 1:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 7:14a		 Low
Tue 1:09p		 High
Tue 7:44p		 Low
Wed 2:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:49a		 Low
Tue 12:52p		 High
Tue 7:17p		 Low
Wed 1:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 7:53a		 Low
Tue 1:45p		 High
Tue 8:17p		 Low
Wed 2:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

THU: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top