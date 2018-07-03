Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90° Winds From the South

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 81°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:33pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:59a High

Tue 12:16p Low

Tue 6:03p High

Wed 12:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:23a High

Tue 11:50a Low

Tue 5:27p High

Tue 11:52p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:35a High

Tue 12:04p Low

Tue 5:39p High

Wed 12:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:27a High

Tue 11:46a Low

Tue 5:31p High

Tue 11:48p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:04a High

Tue 3:56p Low

Tue 10:08p High

Wed 3:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:01a High

Tue 12:01p Low

Tue 5:57p High

Wed 12:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:38a High

Tue 3:03p Low

Tue 9:42p High

Wed 3:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:41a High

Tue 12:54p Low

Tue 6:34p High

Wed 12:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:41a High

Tue 11:44a Low

Tue 5:35p High

Tue 11:50p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:06a High

Tue 12:12p Low

Tue 5:55p High

Wed 12:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:46a High

Tue 11:47a Low

Tue 5:42p High

Tue 11:57p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:39a High

Tue 12:48p Low

Tue 6:42p High

Wed 1:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

