Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Barnegat Light beach (Barnegat Light Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90°
Winds From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 64° - 81°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:33pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 5:59a		 High
Tue 12:16p		 Low
Tue 6:03p		 High
Wed 12:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 5:23a		 High
Tue 11:50a		 Low
Tue 5:27p		 High
Tue 11:52p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 5:35a		 High
Tue 12:04p		 Low
Tue 5:39p		 High
Wed 12:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 5:27a		 High
Tue 11:46a		 Low
Tue 5:31p		 High
Tue 11:48p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 10:04a		 High
Tue 3:56p		 Low
Tue 10:08p		 High
Wed 3:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 6:01a		 High
Tue 12:01p		 Low
Tue 5:57p		 High
Wed 12:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 9:38a		 High
Tue 3:03p		 Low
Tue 9:42p		 High
Wed 3:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 6:41a		 High
Tue 12:54p		 Low
Tue 6:34p		 High
Wed 12:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 5:41a		 High
Tue 11:44a		 Low
Tue 5:35p		 High
Tue 11:50p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 6:06a		 High
Tue 12:12p		 Low
Tue 5:55p		 High
Wed 12:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 5:46a		 High
Tue 11:47a		 Low
Tue 5:42p		 High
Tue 11:57p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 6:39a		 High
Tue 12:48p		 Low
Tue 6:42p		 High
Wed 1:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

