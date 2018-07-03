Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 3, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 90°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 81°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:59a
|High
Tue 12:16p
|Low
Tue 6:03p
|High
Wed 12:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:23a
|High
Tue 11:50a
|Low
Tue 5:27p
|High
Tue 11:52p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:35a
|High
Tue 12:04p
|Low
Tue 5:39p
|High
Wed 12:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:27a
|High
Tue 11:46a
|Low
Tue 5:31p
|High
Tue 11:48p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:04a
|High
Tue 3:56p
|Low
Tue 10:08p
|High
Wed 3:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:01a
|High
Tue 12:01p
|Low
Tue 5:57p
|High
Wed 12:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:38a
|High
Tue 3:03p
|Low
Tue 9:42p
|High
Wed 3:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:41a
|High
Tue 12:54p
|Low
Tue 6:34p
|High
Wed 12:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:41a
|High
Tue 11:44a
|Low
Tue 5:35p
|High
Tue 11:50p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:06a
|High
Tue 12:12p
|Low
Tue 5:55p
|High
Wed 12:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:46a
|High
Tue 11:47a
|Low
Tue 5:42p
|High
Tue 11:57p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:39a
|High
Tue 12:48p
|Low
Tue 6:42p
|High
Wed 1:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers and tstms likely.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).