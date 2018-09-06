Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 6, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 91° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 78° - 83°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:36am - 7:26pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 5:14a Low

Thu 11:30a High

Thu 5:37p Low

Fri 12:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:54a High

Thu 5:11p Low

Thu 11:46p High

Fri 5:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:02a Low

Thu 11:06a High

Thu 5:25p Low

Thu 11:58p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:58a High

Thu 5:07p Low

Thu 11:50p High

Fri 5:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:54a Low

Thu 3:35p High

Thu 9:17p Low

Fri 4:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:07a Low

Thu 11:18a High

Thu 5:30p Low

Fri 12:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 8:01a Low

Thu 3:09p High

Thu 8:24p Low

Fri 4:01a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:52a Low

Thu 11:44a High

Thu 6:20p Low

Fri 12:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:51a High

Thu 5:20p Low

Thu 11:50p High

Fri 5:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 5:19a Low

Thu 11:12a High

Thu 5:53p Low

Fri 12:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:02a Low

Thu 11:00a High

Thu 5:33p Low

Thu 11:58p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:56a Low

Thu 11:51a High

Thu 6:25p Low

Fri 12:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming NW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI : NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT : NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

SAT : NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the morning, then tstms likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN : E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON : E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT : SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).