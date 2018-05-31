Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 31, 2018

Asbury Park beach at sunrise (Lou Russo, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 62° - 73°
Winds From the Southeast
9 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:23pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 9:52a		 Low
Thu 3:55p		 High
Thu 10:03p		 Low
Fri 4:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:26a		 Low
Thu 3:19p		 High
Thu 9:37p		 Low
Fri 3:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:40a		 Low
Thu 3:31p		 High
Thu 9:51p		 Low
Fri 4:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:22a		 Low
Thu 3:23p		 High
Thu 9:33p		 Low
Fri 4:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 8:01a		 High
Thu 1:32p		 Low
Thu 8:00p		 High
Fri 1:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 9:44a		 Low
Thu 3:47p		 High
Thu 9:56p		 Low
Fri 4:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 7:35a		 High
Thu 12:39p		 Low
Thu 7:34p		 High
Fri 12:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 10:27a		 Low
Thu 4:12p		 High
Thu 10:39p		 Low
Fri 5:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:28a		 Low
Thu 3:23p		 High
Thu 9:42p		 Low
Fri 4:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 9:54a		 Low
Thu 3:38p		 High
Thu 10:13p		 Low
Fri 4:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:33a		 Low
Thu 3:21p		 High
Thu 9:47p		 Low
Fri 4:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 10:36a		 Low
Thu 4:24p		 High
Thu 10:49p		 Low
Fri 5:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: SE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. Showers likely late.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

SUN: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

