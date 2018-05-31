Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 31, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|62° - 73°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
9 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 9:52a
|Low
Thu 3:55p
|High
Thu 10:03p
|Low
Fri 4:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:26a
|Low
Thu 3:19p
|High
Thu 9:37p
|Low
Fri 3:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:40a
|Low
Thu 3:31p
|High
Thu 9:51p
|Low
Fri 4:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:22a
|Low
Thu 3:23p
|High
Thu 9:33p
|Low
Fri 4:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:01a
|High
Thu 1:32p
|Low
Thu 8:00p
|High
Fri 1:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:44a
|Low
Thu 3:47p
|High
Thu 9:56p
|Low
Fri 4:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:35a
|High
Thu 12:39p
|Low
Thu 7:34p
|High
Fri 12:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 10:27a
|Low
Thu 4:12p
|High
Thu 10:39p
|Low
Fri 5:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:28a
|Low
Thu 3:23p
|High
Thu 9:42p
|Low
Fri 4:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 9:54a
|Low
Thu 3:38p
|High
Thu 10:13p
|Low
Fri 4:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:33a
|Low
Thu 3:21p
|High
Thu 9:47p
|Low
Fri 4:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:36a
|Low
Thu 4:24p
|High
Thu 10:49p
|Low
Fri 5:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING
TODAY: SE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. Showers likely late.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.
SUN: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).