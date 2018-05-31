Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 31, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 62° - 73° Winds From the Southeast

9 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:23pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:52a Low

Thu 3:55p High

Thu 10:03p Low

Fri 4:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:26a Low

Thu 3:19p High

Thu 9:37p Low

Fri 3:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:40a Low

Thu 3:31p High

Thu 9:51p Low

Fri 4:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:22a Low

Thu 3:23p High

Thu 9:33p Low

Fri 4:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:01a High

Thu 1:32p Low

Thu 8:00p High

Fri 1:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:44a Low

Thu 3:47p High

Thu 9:56p Low

Fri 4:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:35a High

Thu 12:39p Low

Thu 7:34p High

Fri 12:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:27a Low

Thu 4:12p High

Thu 10:39p Low

Fri 5:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:28a Low

Thu 3:23p High

Thu 9:42p Low

Fri 4:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:54a Low

Thu 3:38p High

Thu 10:13p Low

Fri 4:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:33a Low

Thu 3:21p High

Thu 9:47p Low

Fri 4:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:36a Low

Thu 4:24p High

Thu 10:49p Low

Fri 5:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: SE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning. Showers likely late.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

SUN: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

