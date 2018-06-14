Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 14, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 84°
|Winds
|From the West
13 - 18 mph (Gust 30 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:31pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:54a
|Low
Thu 3:04p
|High
Thu 9:09p
|Low
Fri 3:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:28a
|Low
Thu 2:28p
|High
Thu 8:43p
|Low
Fri 3:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:42a
|Low
Thu 2:40p
|High
Thu 8:57p
|Low
Fri 3:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:24a
|Low
Thu 2:32p
|High
Thu 8:39p
|Low
Fri 3:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:11a
|High
Thu 12:34p
|Low
Thu 7:09p
|High
Fri 12:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:48a
|Low
Thu 2:57p
|High
Thu 9:04p
|Low
Fri 3:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 6:45a
|High
Thu 11:41a
|Low
Thu 6:43p
|High
Thu 11:56p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 9:34a
|Low
Thu 3:22p
|High
Thu 9:54p
|Low
Fri 4:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:29a
|Low
Thu 2:24p
|High
Thu 8:49p
|Low
Fri 3:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 9:05a
|Low
Thu 2:52p
|High
Thu 9:31p
|Low
Fri 3:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:34a
|Low
Thu 2:32p
|High
Thu 8:59p
|Low
Fri 3:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 9:39a
|Low
Thu 3:28p
|High
Thu 10:00p
|Low
Fri 4:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).