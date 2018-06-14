Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 14, 2018

(Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 84° Winds From the West

13 - 18 mph (Gust 30 mph)

11 - 16 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 64° - 71°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:31pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:54a Low

Thu 3:04p High

Thu 9:09p Low

Fri 3:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:28a Low

Thu 2:28p High

Thu 8:43p Low

Fri 3:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:42a Low

Thu 2:40p High

Thu 8:57p Low

Fri 3:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:24a Low

Thu 2:32p High

Thu 8:39p Low

Fri 3:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:11a High

Thu 12:34p Low

Thu 7:09p High

Fri 12:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:48a Low

Thu 2:57p High

Thu 9:04p Low

Fri 3:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:45a High

Thu 11:41a Low

Thu 6:43p High

Thu 11:56p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:34a Low

Thu 3:22p High

Thu 9:54p Low

Fri 4:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:29a Low

Thu 2:24p High

Thu 8:49p Low

Fri 3:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:05a Low

Thu 2:52p High

Thu 9:31p Low

Fri 3:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:34a Low

Thu 2:32p High

Thu 8:59p Low

Fri 3:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:39a Low

Thu 3:28p High

Thu 10:00p Low

Fri 4:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

