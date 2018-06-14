Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 14, 2018

(Bud McCormick)

(Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 84°
Winds From the West
13 - 18 mph (Gust 30 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 64° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:31pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 8:54a		 Low
Thu 3:04p		 High
Thu 9:09p		 Low
Fri 3:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:28a		 Low
Thu 2:28p		 High
Thu 8:43p		 Low
Fri 3:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:42a		 Low
Thu 2:40p		 High
Thu 8:57p		 Low
Fri 3:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:24a		 Low
Thu 2:32p		 High
Thu 8:39p		 Low
Fri 3:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 7:11a		 High
Thu 12:34p		 Low
Thu 7:09p		 High
Fri 12:49a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 8:48a		 Low
Thu 2:57p		 High
Thu 9:04p		 Low
Fri 3:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 6:45a		 High
Thu 11:41a		 Low
Thu 6:43p		 High
Thu 11:56p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 9:34a		 Low
Thu 3:22p		 High
Thu 9:54p		 Low
Fri 4:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:29a		 Low
Thu 2:24p		 High
Thu 8:49p		 Low
Fri 3:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 9:05a		 Low
Thu 2:52p		 High
Thu 9:31p		 Low
Fri 3:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:34a		 Low
Thu 2:32p		 High
Thu 8:59p		 Low
Fri 3:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 9:39a		 Low
Thu 3:28p		 High
Thu 10:00p		 Low
Fri 4:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming NE late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top