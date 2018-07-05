Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 5, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 88° Winds From the South

10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:33pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:19a High

Thu 1:40p Low

Thu 7:50p High

Fri 1:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:43a High

Thu 1:14p Low

Thu 7:14p High

Fri 1:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:55a High

Thu 1:28p Low

Thu 7:26p High

Fri 1:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:47a High

Thu 1:10p Low

Thu 7:18p High

Fri 1:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 11:24a High

Thu 5:20p Low

Thu 11:55p High

Fri 5:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:25a High

Thu 1:30p Low

Thu 7:45p High

Fri 1:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:58a High

Thu 4:27p Low

Thu 11:29p High

Fri 4:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:06a High

Thu 2:28p Low

Thu 8:24p High

Fri 2:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:02a High

Thu 1:15p Low

Thu 7:20p High

Fri 1:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:26a High

Thu 1:40p Low

Thu 7:41p High

Fri 1:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:14a High

Thu 1:22p Low

Thu 7:30p High

Fri 1:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:03a High

Thu 2:21p Low

Thu 8:24p High

Fri 2:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers likely.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms in the late evening and early morning.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

