Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 5, 2018

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 88°
Winds From the South
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 65° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:33pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 7:19a		 High
Thu 1:40p		 Low
Thu 7:50p		 High
Fri 1:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 6:43a		 High
Thu 1:14p		 Low
Thu 7:14p		 High
Fri 1:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 6:55a		 High
Thu 1:28p		 Low
Thu 7:26p		 High
Fri 1:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 6:47a		 High
Thu 1:10p		 Low
Thu 7:18p		 High
Fri 1:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 11:24a		 High
Thu 5:20p		 Low
Thu 11:55p		 High
Fri 5:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 7:25a		 High
Thu 1:30p		 Low
Thu 7:45p		 High
Fri 1:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 10:58a		 High
Thu 4:27p		 Low
Thu 11:29p		 High
Fri 4:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 8:06a		 High
Thu 2:28p		 Low
Thu 8:24p		 High
Fri 2:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:02a		 High
Thu 1:15p		 Low
Thu 7:20p		 High
Fri 1:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 7:26a		 High
Thu 1:40p		 Low
Thu 7:41p		 High
Fri 1:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:14a		 High
Thu 1:22p		 Low
Thu 7:30p		 High
Fri 1:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 8:03a		 High
Thu 2:21p		 Low
Thu 8:24p		 High
Fri 2:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers likely.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms in the late evening and early morning.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

