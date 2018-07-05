Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 5, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 88°
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:41am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:19a
|High
Thu 1:40p
|Low
Thu 7:50p
|High
Fri 1:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:43a
|High
Thu 1:14p
|Low
Thu 7:14p
|High
Fri 1:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:55a
|High
Thu 1:28p
|Low
Thu 7:26p
|High
Fri 1:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:47a
|High
Thu 1:10p
|Low
Thu 7:18p
|High
Fri 1:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 11:24a
|High
Thu 5:20p
|Low
Thu 11:55p
|High
Fri 5:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:25a
|High
Thu 1:30p
|Low
Thu 7:45p
|High
Fri 1:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:58a
|High
Thu 4:27p
|Low
Thu 11:29p
|High
Fri 4:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:06a
|High
Thu 2:28p
|Low
Thu 8:24p
|High
Fri 2:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:02a
|High
Thu 1:15p
|Low
Thu 7:20p
|High
Fri 1:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:26a
|High
Thu 1:40p
|Low
Thu 7:41p
|High
Fri 1:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:14a
|High
Thu 1:22p
|Low
Thu 7:30p
|High
Fri 1:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:03a
|High
Thu 2:21p
|Low
Thu 8:24p
|High
Fri 2:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers likely.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms in the late evening and early morning.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).