Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 12, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 80°
Winds From the Southeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 69° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:31pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 7:44a		 Low
Thu 1:53p		 High
Thu 8:02p		 Low
Fri 2:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:18a		 Low
Thu 1:17p		 High
Thu 7:36p		 Low
Fri 2:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:32a		 Low
Thu 1:29p		 High
Thu 7:50p		 Low
Fri 2:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:14a		 Low
Thu 1:21p		 High
Thu 7:32p		 Low
Fri 2:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 5:59a		 High
Thu 11:24a		 Low
Thu 5:58p		 High
Thu 11:42p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 7:36a		 Low
Thu 1:46p		 High
Thu 7:56p		 Low
Fri 2:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 5:33a		 High
Thu 10:31a		 Low
Thu 5:32p		 High
Thu 10:49p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 8:22a		 Low
Thu 2:10p		 High
Thu 8:45p		 Low
Fri 3:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:18a		 Low
Thu 1:14p		 High
Thu 7:42p		 Low
Fri 2:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 7:49a		 Low
Thu 1:40p		 High
Thu 8:20p		 Low
Fri 2:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:23a		 Low
Thu 1:23p		 High
Thu 7:51p		 Low
Fri 2:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 8:26a		 Low
Thu 2:17p		 High
Thu 8:51p		 Low
Fri 3:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds less than 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt after sunrise, then becoming SE late this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Isolated showers early.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

