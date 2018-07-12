Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 12, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 80° Winds From the Southeast

6 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 69° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:31pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:44a Low

Thu 1:53p High

Thu 8:02p Low

Fri 2:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:18a Low

Thu 1:17p High

Thu 7:36p Low

Fri 2:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:32a Low

Thu 1:29p High

Thu 7:50p Low

Fri 2:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:14a Low

Thu 1:21p High

Thu 7:32p Low

Fri 2:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:59a High

Thu 11:24a Low

Thu 5:58p High

Thu 11:42p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:36a Low

Thu 1:46p High

Thu 7:56p Low

Fri 2:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:33a High

Thu 10:31a Low

Thu 5:32p High

Thu 10:49p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:22a Low

Thu 2:10p High

Thu 8:45p Low

Fri 3:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:18a Low

Thu 1:14p High

Thu 7:42p Low

Fri 2:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:49a Low

Thu 1:40p High

Thu 8:20p Low

Fri 2:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:23a Low

Thu 1:23p High

Thu 7:51p Low

Fri 2:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:26a Low

Thu 2:17p High

Thu 8:51p Low

Fri 3:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds less than 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt after sunrise, then becoming SE late this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Isolated showers early.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

