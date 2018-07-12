Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 12, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:45am - 8:31pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:44a
|Low
Thu 1:53p
|High
Thu 8:02p
|Low
Fri 2:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:18a
|Low
Thu 1:17p
|High
Thu 7:36p
|Low
Fri 2:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:32a
|Low
Thu 1:29p
|High
Thu 7:50p
|Low
Fri 2:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:14a
|Low
Thu 1:21p
|High
Thu 7:32p
|Low
Fri 2:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:59a
|High
Thu 11:24a
|Low
Thu 5:58p
|High
Thu 11:42p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:36a
|Low
Thu 1:46p
|High
Thu 7:56p
|Low
Fri 2:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:33a
|High
Thu 10:31a
|Low
Thu 5:32p
|High
Thu 10:49p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 8:22a
|Low
Thu 2:10p
|High
Thu 8:45p
|Low
Fri 3:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:18a
|Low
Thu 1:14p
|High
Thu 7:42p
|Low
Fri 2:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:49a
|Low
Thu 1:40p
|High
Thu 8:20p
|Low
Fri 2:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:23a
|Low
Thu 1:23p
|High
Thu 7:51p
|Low
Fri 2:21a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:26a
|Low
Thu 2:17p
|High
Thu 8:51p
|Low
Fri 3:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: NE winds less than 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt after sunrise, then becoming SE late this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Isolated showers early.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).