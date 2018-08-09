Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 9, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 89° Winds From the Northwest

7 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:10am - 8:06pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:31a Low

Thu 12:41p High

Thu 6:52p Low

Fri 1:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:05a Low

Thu 12:05p High

Thu 6:26p Low

Fri 12:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:19a Low

Thu 12:17p High

Thu 6:40p Low

Fri 1:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:01a Low

Thu 12:09p High

Thu 6:22p Low

Fri 1:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:11a Low

Thu 4:46p High

Thu 10:32p Low

Fri 5:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:21a Low

Thu 12:31p High

Thu 6:44p Low

Fri 1:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:18a Low

Thu 4:20p High

Thu 9:39p Low

Fri 5:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:08a Low

Thu 12:58p High

Thu 7:34p Low

Fri 2:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:06a Low

Thu 12:03p High

Thu 6:32p Low

Fri 1:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:32a Low

Thu 12:26p High

Thu 7:07p Low

Fri 1:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:12a Low

Thu 12:12p High

Thu 6:42p Low

Fri 1:11a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:12a Low

Thu 1:04p High

Thu 7:40p Low

Fri 2:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI : NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

SAT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).