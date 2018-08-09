Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 9, 2018

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 89°
Winds From the Northwest
7 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 64° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:10am - 8:06pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 6:31a		 Low
Thu 12:41p		 High
Thu 6:52p		 Low
Fri 1:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:05a		 Low
Thu 12:05p		 High
Thu 6:26p		 Low
Fri 12:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:19a		 Low
Thu 12:17p		 High
Thu 6:40p		 Low
Fri 1:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:01a		 Low
Thu 12:09p		 High
Thu 6:22p		 Low
Fri 1:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 10:11a		 Low
Thu 4:46p		 High
Thu 10:32p		 Low
Fri 5:40a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 6:21a		 Low
Thu 12:31p		 High
Thu 6:44p		 Low
Fri 1:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Thu 9:18a		 Low
Thu 4:20p		 High
Thu 9:39p		 Low
Fri 5:14a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 7:08a		 Low
Thu 12:58p		 High
Thu 7:34p		 Low
Fri 2:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:06a		 Low
Thu 12:03p		 High
Thu 6:32p		 Low
Fri 1:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 6:32a		 Low
Thu 12:26p		 High
Thu 7:07p		 Low
Fri 1:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:12a		 Low
Thu 12:12p		 High
Thu 6:42p		 Low
Fri 1:11a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 7:12a		 Low
Thu 1:04p		 High
Thu 7:40p		 Low
Fri 2:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

