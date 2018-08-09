Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 9, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|84° - 89°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
7 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:10am - 8:06pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:31a
|Low
Thu 12:41p
|High
Thu 6:52p
|Low
Fri 1:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:05a
|Low
Thu 12:05p
|High
Thu 6:26p
|Low
Fri 12:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:19a
|Low
Thu 12:17p
|High
Thu 6:40p
|Low
Fri 1:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:01a
|Low
Thu 12:09p
|High
Thu 6:22p
|Low
Fri 1:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:11a
|Low
Thu 4:46p
|High
Thu 10:32p
|Low
Fri 5:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:21a
|Low
Thu 12:31p
|High
Thu 6:44p
|Low
Fri 1:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:18a
|Low
Thu 4:20p
|High
Thu 9:39p
|Low
Fri 5:14a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:08a
|Low
Thu 12:58p
|High
Thu 7:34p
|Low
Fri 2:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:06a
|Low
Thu 12:03p
|High
Thu 6:32p
|Low
Fri 1:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:32a
|Low
Thu 12:26p
|High
Thu 7:07p
|Low
Fri 1:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:12a
|Low
Thu 12:12p
|High
Thu 6:42p
|Low
Fri 1:11a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 7:12a
|Low
Thu 1:04p
|High
Thu 7:40p
|Low
Fri 2:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).