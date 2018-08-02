Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 2, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 88° Winds From the South

12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 75° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:03am - 8:14pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:59a High

Thu 12:15p Low

Thu 6:20p High

Fri 12:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:23a High

Thu 11:49a Low

Thu 5:44p High

Fri 12:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:35a High

Thu 12:03p Low

Thu 5:56p High

Fri 12:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:27a High

Thu 11:45a Low

Thu 5:48p High

Thu 11:58p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:04a High

Thu 3:55p Low

Thu 10:25p High

Fri 4:08a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:02a High

Thu 12:05p Low

Thu 6:20p High

Fri 12:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:38a High

Thu 3:02p Low

Thu 9:59p High

Fri 3:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:42a High

Thu 1:04p Low

Thu 6:58p High

Fri 1:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:39a High

Thu 11:47a Low

Thu 5:55p High

Thu 11:58p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:06a High

Thu 12:21p Low

Thu 6:19p High

Fri 12:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:48a High

Thu 11:56a Low

Thu 6:04p High

Fri 12:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:42a High

Thu 12:59p Low

Thu 7:00p High

Fri 1:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).