Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 2, 2018

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 88°
Winds From the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 2 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 75° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:03am - 8:14pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 5:59a		 High
Thu 12:15p		 Low
Thu 6:20p		 High
Fri 12:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 5:23a		 High
Thu 11:49a		 Low
Thu 5:44p		 High
Fri 12:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 5:35a		 High
Thu 12:03p		 Low
Thu 5:56p		 High
Fri 12:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 5:27a		 High
Thu 11:45a		 Low
Thu 5:48p		 High
Thu 11:58p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 10:04a		 High
Thu 3:55p		 Low
Thu 10:25p		 High
Fri 4:08a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 6:02a		 High
Thu 12:05p		 Low
Thu 6:20p		 High
Fri 12:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 9:38a		 High
Thu 3:02p		 Low
Thu 9:59p		 High
Fri 3:15a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 6:42a		 High
Thu 1:04p		 Low
Thu 6:58p		 High
Fri 1:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 5:39a		 High
Thu 11:47a		 Low
Thu 5:55p		 High
Thu 11:58p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 6:06a		 High
Thu 12:21p		 Low
Thu 6:19p		 High
Fri 12:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 5:48a		 High
Thu 11:56a		 Low
Thu 6:04p		 High
Fri 12:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 6:42a		 High
Thu 12:59p		 Low
Thu 7:00p		 High
Fri 1:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

