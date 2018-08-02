Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 2, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 88°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:03am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:59a
|High
Thu 12:15p
|Low
Thu 6:20p
|High
Fri 12:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:23a
|High
Thu 11:49a
|Low
Thu 5:44p
|High
Fri 12:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:35a
|High
Thu 12:03p
|Low
Thu 5:56p
|High
Fri 12:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:27a
|High
Thu 11:45a
|Low
Thu 5:48p
|High
Thu 11:58p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:04a
|High
Thu 3:55p
|Low
Thu 10:25p
|High
Fri 4:08a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:02a
|High
Thu 12:05p
|Low
Thu 6:20p
|High
Fri 12:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:38a
|High
Thu 3:02p
|Low
Thu 9:59p
|High
Fri 3:15a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:42a
|High
Thu 1:04p
|Low
Thu 6:58p
|High
Fri 1:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:39a
|High
Thu 11:47a
|Low
Thu 5:55p
|High
Thu 11:58p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:06a
|High
Thu 12:21p
|Low
Thu 6:19p
|High
Fri 12:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:48a
|High
Thu 11:56a
|Low
Thu 6:04p
|High
Fri 12:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:42a
|High
Thu 12:59p
|Low
Thu 7:00p
|High
Fri 1:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).