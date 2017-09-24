Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 24, 2017

Check the latest weather and surf conditions and forecasts for New Jersey's beaches, boardwalks, and bays.

Alerts

High Risk of Rip Currents – Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. The threat will remain for much of the week.

Small Craft Advisory – Hazardous seas expected through Monday night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 85° Winds From the Southeast

5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:52am - 6:56pm UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:07a High

Sun 11:26a Low

Sun 5:38p High

Sun 11:45p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:00a Low

Sun 5:02p High

Sun 11:19p Low

Mon 5:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:14a Low

Sun 5:14p High

Sun 11:33p Low

Mon 5:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:56a Low

Sun 5:06p High

Sun 11:15p Low

Mon 5:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:12a High

Sun 3:06p Low

Sun 9:43p High

Mon 3:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:08a High

Sun 11:18a Low

Sun 5:42p High

Sun 11:38p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:46a High

Sun 2:13p Low

Sun 9:17p High

Mon 2:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:31a High

Sun 11:57a Low

Sun 6:10p High

Mon 12:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:56a Low

Sun 5:18p High

Sun 11:13p Low

Mon 5:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 11:23a Low

Sun 5:37p High

Sun 11:36p Low

Mon 5:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:59a Low

Sun 5:15p High

Sun 11:20p Low

Mon 5:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:42a High

Sun 12:02p Low

Sun 6:16p High

Mon 12:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

TONIGHT : SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

MON : E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

MON NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

TUE : NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 11 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

TUE NIGHT : NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 12 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED : NE winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 10 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 14 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT : NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 12 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU : N winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 10 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

THU NIGHT : N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).