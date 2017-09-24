Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 24, 2017

A flag that prohibits swimming in Belmar (Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty)

Check the latest weather and surf conditions and forecasts for New Jersey's beaches, boardwalks, and bays.

Alerts

High Risk of Rip Currents – Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. The threat will remain for much of the week.

Small Craft Advisory – Hazardous seas expected through Monday night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 85°
Winds From the Southeast
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:52am - 6:56pm
UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 5:07a		 High
Sun 11:26a		 Low
Sun 5:38p		 High
Sun 11:45p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 11:00a		 Low
Sun 5:02p		 High
Sun 11:19p		 Low
Mon 5:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 11:14a		 Low
Sun 5:14p		 High
Sun 11:33p		 Low
Mon 5:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:56a		 Low
Sun 5:06p		 High
Sun 11:15p		 Low
Mon 5:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:12a		 High
Sun 3:06p		 Low
Sun 9:43p		 High
Mon 3:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 5:08a		 High
Sun 11:18a		 Low
Sun 5:42p		 High
Sun 11:38p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 8:46a		 High
Sun 2:13p		 Low
Sun 9:17p		 High
Mon 2:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 5:31a		 High
Sun 11:57a		 Low
Sun 6:10p		 High
Mon 12:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:56a		 Low
Sun 5:18p		 High
Sun 11:13p		 Low
Mon 5:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 11:23a		 Low
Sun 5:37p		 High
Sun 11:36p		 Low
Mon 5:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:59a		 Low
Sun 5:15p		 High
Sun 11:20p		 Low
Mon 5:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 5:42a		 High
Sun 12:02p		 Low
Sun 6:16p		 High
Mon 12:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 11 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 12 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 10 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 14 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 12 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 10 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top