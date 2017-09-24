Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 24, 2017
Alerts
High Risk of Rip Currents – Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. The threat will remain for much of the week.
Small Craft Advisory – Hazardous seas expected through Monday night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 85°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:52am - 6:56pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:07a
|High
Sun 11:26a
|Low
Sun 5:38p
|High
Sun 11:45p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:00a
|Low
Sun 5:02p
|High
Sun 11:19p
|Low
Mon 5:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:14a
|Low
Sun 5:14p
|High
Sun 11:33p
|Low
Mon 5:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:56a
|Low
Sun 5:06p
|High
Sun 11:15p
|Low
Mon 5:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:12a
|High
Sun 3:06p
|Low
Sun 9:43p
|High
Mon 3:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:08a
|High
Sun 11:18a
|Low
Sun 5:42p
|High
Sun 11:38p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:46a
|High
Sun 2:13p
|Low
Sun 9:17p
|High
Mon 2:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:31a
|High
Sun 11:57a
|Low
Sun 6:10p
|High
Mon 12:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:56a
|Low
Sun 5:18p
|High
Sun 11:13p
|Low
Mon 5:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 11:23a
|Low
Sun 5:37p
|High
Sun 11:36p
|Low
Mon 5:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:59a
|Low
Sun 5:15p
|High
Sun 11:20p
|Low
Mon 5:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:42a
|High
Sun 12:02p
|Low
Sun 6:16p
|High
Mon 12:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 11 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 16 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 12 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 15 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED: NE winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas around 10 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 14 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 8 to 12 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 10 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).