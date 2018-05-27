Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 27, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 62° - 68° Winds From the Northeast

12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:20pm UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:57a Low

Sun 1:11p High

Sun 7:24p Low

Mon 1:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:31a Low

Sun 12:35p High

Sun 6:58p Low

Mon 1:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:45a Low

Sun 12:47p High

Sun 7:12p Low

Mon 1:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:27a Low

Sun 12:39p High

Sun 6:54p Low

Mon 1:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:06a High

Sun 10:37a Low

Sun 5:16p High

Sun 11:04p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:50a Low

Sun 1:09p High

Sun 7:16p Low

Mon 1:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 9:44a Low

Sun 4:50p High

Sun 10:11p Low

Mon 5:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 7:32a Low

Sun 1:32p High

Sun 7:58p Low

Mon 2:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:41a Low

Sun 12:46p High

Sun 7:08p Low

Mon 1:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:04a Low

Sun 1:04p High

Sun 7:32p Low

Mon 1:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:52a Low

Sun 12:51p High

Sun 7:17p Low

Mon 1:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 7:51a Low

Sun 1:48p High

Sun 8:15p Low

Mon 2:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

Moderate risk of rip currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with the beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

Small Craft Advisory In Effect Through This Evening

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this morning, then becoming NE 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Showers likely early. Tstms likely. Occasional showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early, then 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of drizzle early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

