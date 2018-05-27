Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 27, 2018

Toes in the sand at Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 62° - 68°
Winds From the Northeast
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:20pm
UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 6:57a		 Low
Sun 1:11p		 High
Sun 7:24p		 Low
Mon 1:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:31a		 Low
Sun 12:35p		 High
Sun 6:58p		 Low
Mon 1:12a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:45a		 Low
Sun 12:47p		 High
Sun 7:12p		 Low
Mon 1:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:27a		 Low
Sun 12:39p		 High
Sun 6:54p		 Low
Mon 1:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 5:06a		 High
Sun 10:37a		 Low
Sun 5:16p		 High
Sun 11:04p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 6:50a		 Low
Sun 1:09p		 High
Sun 7:16p		 Low
Mon 1:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sun 9:44a		 Low
Sun 4:50p		 High
Sun 10:11p		 Low
Mon 5:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 7:32a		 Low
Sun 1:32p		 High
Sun 7:58p		 Low
Mon 2:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:41a		 Low
Sun 12:46p		 High
Sun 7:08p		 Low
Mon 1:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 7:04a		 Low
Sun 1:04p		 High
Sun 7:32p		 Low
Mon 1:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:52a		 Low
Sun 12:51p		 High
Sun 7:17p		 Low
Mon 1:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 7:51a		 Low
Sun 1:48p		 High
Sun 8:15p		 Low
Mon 2:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

Moderate risk of rip currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with the beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

Small Craft Advisory In Effect Through This Evening

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this morning, then becoming NE 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Showers likely early. Tstms likely. Occasional showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early, then 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of drizzle early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

