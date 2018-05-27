Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 27, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|62° - 68°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:57a
|Low
Sun 1:11p
|High
Sun 7:24p
|Low
Mon 1:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:31a
|Low
Sun 12:35p
|High
Sun 6:58p
|Low
Mon 1:12a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:45a
|Low
Sun 12:47p
|High
Sun 7:12p
|Low
Mon 1:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:27a
|Low
Sun 12:39p
|High
Sun 6:54p
|Low
Mon 1:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:06a
|High
Sun 10:37a
|Low
Sun 5:16p
|High
Sun 11:04p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:50a
|Low
Sun 1:09p
|High
Sun 7:16p
|Low
Mon 1:50a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 9:44a
|Low
Sun 4:50p
|High
Sun 10:11p
|Low
Mon 5:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 7:32a
|Low
Sun 1:32p
|High
Sun 7:58p
|Low
Mon 2:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:41a
|Low
Sun 12:46p
|High
Sun 7:08p
|Low
Mon 1:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:04a
|Low
Sun 1:04p
|High
Sun 7:32p
|Low
Mon 1:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:52a
|Low
Sun 12:51p
|High
Sun 7:17p
|Low
Mon 1:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 7:51a
|Low
Sun 1:48p
|High
Sun 8:15p
|Low
Mon 2:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
Moderate risk of rip currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with the beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
Small Craft Advisory In Effect Through This Evening
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this morning, then becoming NE 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Showers likely early. Tstms likely. Occasional showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early, then 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with areas of drizzle after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of drizzle early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).