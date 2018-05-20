Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 20, 2018

The boardwalk in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 80°
Winds From the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 56° - 61°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:14pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 6:50a		 High
Sun 1:00p		 Low
Sun 6:56p		 High
Mon 1:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:14a		 High
Sun 12:34p		 Low
Sun 6:20p		 High
Mon 12:46a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:26a		 High
Sun 12:48p		 Low
Sun 6:32p		 High
Mon 1:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:18a		 High
Sun 12:30p		 Low
Sun 6:24p		 High
Mon 12:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 10:55a		 High
Sun 4:40p		 Low
Sun 11:01p		 High
Mon 4:52a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 6:56a		 High
Sun 12:49p		 Low
Sun 6:56p		 High
Mon 1:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 10:29a		 High
Sun 3:47p		 Low
Sun 10:35p		 High
Mon 3:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 7:21a		 High
Sun 1:31p		 Low
Sun 7:22p		 High
Mon 1:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:25a		 High
Sun 12:30p		 Low
Sun 6:26p		 High
Mon 12:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 6:51a		 High
Sun 1:02p		 Low
Sun 6:51p		 High
Mon 1:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:30a		 High
Sun 12:34p		 Low
Sun 6:31p		 High
Mon 12:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 7:22a		 High
Sun 1:34p		 Low
Sun 7:28p		 High
Mon 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. A chance of showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top