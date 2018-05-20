Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 20, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 61°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:44am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:50a
|High
Sun 1:00p
|Low
Sun 6:56p
|High
Mon 1:12a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:14a
|High
Sun 12:34p
|Low
Sun 6:20p
|High
Mon 12:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:26a
|High
Sun 12:48p
|Low
Sun 6:32p
|High
Mon 1:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:18a
|High
Sun 12:30p
|Low
Sun 6:24p
|High
Mon 12:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:55a
|High
Sun 4:40p
|Low
Sun 11:01p
|High
Mon 4:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:56a
|High
Sun 12:49p
|Low
Sun 6:56p
|High
Mon 1:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:29a
|High
Sun 3:47p
|Low
Sun 10:35p
|High
Mon 3:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:21a
|High
Sun 1:31p
|Low
Sun 7:22p
|High
Mon 1:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:25a
|High
Sun 12:30p
|Low
Sun 6:26p
|High
Mon 12:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:51a
|High
Sun 1:02p
|Low
Sun 6:51p
|High
Mon 1:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:30a
|High
Sun 12:34p
|Low
Sun 6:31p
|High
Mon 12:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:22a
|High
Sun 1:34p
|Low
Sun 7:28p
|High
Mon 1:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. A chance of showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).