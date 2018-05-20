Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 20, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 80° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 56° - 61°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:14pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:50a High

Sun 1:00p Low

Sun 6:56p High

Mon 1:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:14a High

Sun 12:34p Low

Sun 6:20p High

Mon 12:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:26a High

Sun 12:48p Low

Sun 6:32p High

Mon 1:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:18a High

Sun 12:30p Low

Sun 6:24p High

Mon 12:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:55a High

Sun 4:40p Low

Sun 11:01p High

Mon 4:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:56a High

Sun 12:49p Low

Sun 6:56p High

Mon 1:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:29a High

Sun 3:47p Low

Sun 10:35p High

Mon 3:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:21a High

Sun 1:31p Low

Sun 7:22p High

Mon 1:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:25a High

Sun 12:30p Low

Sun 6:26p High

Mon 12:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:51a High

Sun 1:02p Low

Sun 6:51p High

Mon 1:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:30a High

Sun 12:34p Low

Sun 6:31p High

Mon 12:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:22a High

Sun 1:34p Low

Sun 7:28p High

Mon 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. A chance of showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM late this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

