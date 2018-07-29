Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 29, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 85° Winds From the Southwest

6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 74° - 83°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:59am - 8:18pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:41a Low

Sun 3:48p High

Sun 9:50p Low

Mon 4:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:15a Low

Sun 3:12p High

Sun 9:24p Low

Mon 3:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:29a Low

Sun 3:24p High

Sun 9:38p Low

Mon 3:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:11a Low

Sun 3:16p High

Sun 9:20p Low

Mon 3:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:48a High

Sun 1:21p Low

Sun 7:53p High

Mon 1:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:30a Low

Sun 3:35p High

Sun 9:39p Low

Mon 4:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:22a High

Sun 12:28p Low

Sun 7:27p High

Mon 12:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:18a Low

Sun 4:03p High

Sun 10:27p Low

Mon 4:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:18a Low

Sun 3:11p High

Sun 9:30p Low

Mon 3:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:47a Low

Sun 3:31p High

Sun 10:05p Low

Mon 4:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:20a Low

Sun 3:13p High

Sun 9:35p Low

Mon 3:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:21a Low

Sun 4:13p High

Sun 10:37p Low

Mon 4:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : NW winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON : NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).