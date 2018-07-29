Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 29, 2018

Belmar fishing pier (Dennis Symons)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 85°
Winds From the Southwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 74° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:59am - 8:18pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 9:41a		 Low
Sun 3:48p		 High
Sun 9:50p		 Low
Mon 4:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:15a		 Low
Sun 3:12p		 High
Sun 9:24p		 Low
Mon 3:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:29a		 Low
Sun 3:24p		 High
Sun 9:38p		 Low
Mon 3:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:11a		 Low
Sun 3:16p		 High
Sun 9:20p		 Low
Mon 3:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 7:48a		 High
Sun 1:21p		 Low
Sun 7:53p		 High
Mon 1:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 9:30a		 Low
Sun 3:35p		 High
Sun 9:39p		 Low
Mon 4:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 7:22a		 High
Sun 12:28p		 Low
Sun 7:27p		 High
Mon 12:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 10:18a		 Low
Sun 4:03p		 High
Sun 10:27p		 Low
Mon 4:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:18a		 Low
Sun 3:11p		 High
Sun 9:30p		 Low
Mon 3:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 9:47a		 Low
Sun 3:31p		 High
Sun 10:05p		 Low
Mon 4:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:20a		 Low
Sun 3:13p		 High
Sun 9:35p		 Low
Mon 3:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 10:21a		 Low
Sun 4:13p		 High
Sun 10:37p		 Low
Mon 4:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

