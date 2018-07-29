Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 29, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 85°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:59am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:41a
|Low
Sun 3:48p
|High
Sun 9:50p
|Low
Mon 4:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:15a
|Low
Sun 3:12p
|High
Sun 9:24p
|Low
Mon 3:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:29a
|Low
Sun 3:24p
|High
Sun 9:38p
|Low
Mon 3:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:11a
|Low
Sun 3:16p
|High
Sun 9:20p
|Low
Mon 3:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:48a
|High
Sun 1:21p
|Low
Sun 7:53p
|High
Mon 1:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:30a
|Low
Sun 3:35p
|High
Sun 9:39p
|Low
Mon 4:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:22a
|High
Sun 12:28p
|Low
Sun 7:27p
|High
Mon 12:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:18a
|Low
Sun 4:03p
|High
Sun 10:27p
|Low
Mon 4:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:18a
|Low
Sun 3:11p
|High
Sun 9:30p
|Low
Mon 3:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 9:47a
|Low
Sun 3:31p
|High
Sun 10:05p
|Low
Mon 4:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:20a
|Low
Sun 3:13p
|High
Sun 9:35p
|Low
Mon 3:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:21a
|Low
Sun 4:13p
|High
Sun 10:37p
|Low
Mon 4:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).