Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 22, 2018

Red flags fly at the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 82°
Winds From the South
16 - 22 mph (Gust 31 mph)
14 - 19 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Waves 3 - 7 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:53am - 8:24pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 10:41a		 High
Sun 4:50p		 Low
Sun 11:25p		 High
Mon 5:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:05a		 High
Sun 4:24p		 Low
Sun 10:49p		 High
Mon 4:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:17a		 High
Sun 4:38p		 Low
Sun 11:01p		 High
Mon 4:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:09a		 High
Sun 4:20p		 Low
Sun 10:53p		 High
Mon 4:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:53a		 Low
Sun 2:46p		 High
Sun 8:30p		 Low
Mon 3:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 10:35a		 High
Sun 4:49p		 Low
Sun 11:21p		 High
Mon 5:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sun 7:00a		 Low
Sun 2:20p		 High
Sun 7:37p		 Low
Mon 3:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 10:55a		 High
Sun 5:27p		 Low
Sun 11:47p		 High
Mon 5:47a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:15a		 High
Sun 4:45p		 Low
Sun 11:05p		 High
Mon 5:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 10:25a		 High
Sun 5:05p		 Low
Sun 11:21p		 High
Mon 5:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:18a		 High
Sun 5:02p		 Low
Sun 11:19p		 High
Mon 5:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 5:11a		 Low
Sun 11:13a		 High
Sun 5:47p		 Low
Mon 12:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT

TODAY: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

