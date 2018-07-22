Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 22, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 82°
|Winds
|From the South
16 - 22 mph (Gust 31 mph)
14 - 19 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:53am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 10:41a
|High
Sun 4:50p
|Low
Sun 11:25p
|High
Mon 5:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:05a
|High
Sun 4:24p
|Low
Sun 10:49p
|High
Mon 4:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:17a
|High
Sun 4:38p
|Low
Sun 11:01p
|High
Mon 4:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:09a
|High
Sun 4:20p
|Low
Sun 10:53p
|High
Mon 4:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:53a
|Low
Sun 2:46p
|High
Sun 8:30p
|Low
Mon 3:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:35a
|High
Sun 4:49p
|Low
Sun 11:21p
|High
Mon 5:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 7:00a
|Low
Sun 2:20p
|High
Sun 7:37p
|Low
Mon 3:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:55a
|High
Sun 5:27p
|Low
Sun 11:47p
|High
Mon 5:47a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:15a
|High
Sun 4:45p
|Low
Sun 11:05p
|High
Mon 5:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 10:25a
|High
Sun 5:05p
|Low
Sun 11:21p
|High
Mon 5:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:18a
|High
Sun 5:02p
|Low
Sun 11:19p
|High
Mon 5:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 5:11a
|Low
Sun 11:13a
|High
Sun 5:47p
|Low
Mon 12:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT
TODAY: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight.
MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).