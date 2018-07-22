Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 22, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 82° Winds From the South

16 - 22 mph (Gust 31 mph)

14 - 19 knots (Gust 27 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:53am - 8:24pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 10:41a High

Sun 4:50p Low

Sun 11:25p High

Mon 5:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:05a High

Sun 4:24p Low

Sun 10:49p High

Mon 4:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:17a High

Sun 4:38p Low

Sun 11:01p High

Mon 4:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:09a High

Sun 4:20p Low

Sun 10:53p High

Mon 4:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:53a Low

Sun 2:46p High

Sun 8:30p Low

Mon 3:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:35a High

Sun 4:49p Low

Sun 11:21p High

Mon 5:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 7:00a Low

Sun 2:20p High

Sun 7:37p Low

Mon 3:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:55a High

Sun 5:27p Low

Sun 11:47p High

Mon 5:47a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:15a High

Sun 4:45p Low

Sun 11:05p High

Mon 5:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 10:25a High

Sun 5:05p Low

Sun 11:21p High

Mon 5:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:18a High

Sun 5:02p Low

Sun 11:19p High

Mon 5:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 5:11a Low

Sun 11:13a High

Sun 5:47p Low

Mon 12:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT

TODAY: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the late evening and overnight.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

