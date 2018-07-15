Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 15, 2018

Avon By The Sea (Bud McCormick)

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 87°
Winds From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves 2 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:48am - 8:29pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 10:28a		 Low
Sun 4:35p		 High
Sun 10:43p		 Low
Mon 5:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:02a		 Low
Sun 3:59p		 High
Sun 10:17p		 Low
Mon 4:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:16a		 Low
Sun 4:11p		 High
Sun 10:31p		 Low
Mon 4:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:58a		 Low
Sun 4:03p		 High
Sun 10:13p		 Low
Mon 4:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 8:34a		 High
Sun 2:08p		 Low
Sun 8:40p		 High
Mon 2:23a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:18a		 Low
Sun 4:29p		 High
Sun 10:34p		 Low
Mon 5:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 8:08a		 High
Sun 1:15p		 Low
Sun 8:14p		 High
Mon 1:30a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 11:02a		 Low
Sun 4:54p		 High
Sun 11:21p		 Low
Mon 5:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:03a		 Low
Sun 4:01p		 High
Sun 10:20p		 Low
Mon 4:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 10:39a		 Low
Sun 4:25p		 High
Sun 11:00p		 Low
Mon 5:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:08a		 Low
Sun 4:04p		 High
Sun 10:31p		 Low
Mon 4:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 5:00a		 High
Sun 11:09a		 Low
Sun 5:03p		 High
Sun 11:30p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms, mainly this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the morning.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

