Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 15, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:48am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:28a
|Low
Sun 4:35p
|High
Sun 10:43p
|Low
Mon 5:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:02a
|Low
Sun 3:59p
|High
Sun 10:17p
|Low
Mon 4:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:16a
|Low
Sun 4:11p
|High
Sun 10:31p
|Low
Mon 4:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:58a
|Low
Sun 4:03p
|High
Sun 10:13p
|Low
Mon 4:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:34a
|High
Sun 2:08p
|Low
Sun 8:40p
|High
Mon 2:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:18a
|Low
Sun 4:29p
|High
Sun 10:34p
|Low
Mon 5:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:08a
|High
Sun 1:15p
|Low
Sun 8:14p
|High
Mon 1:30a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 11:02a
|Low
Sun 4:54p
|High
Sun 11:21p
|Low
Mon 5:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:03a
|Low
Sun 4:01p
|High
Sun 10:20p
|Low
Mon 4:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:39a
|Low
Sun 4:25p
|High
Sun 11:00p
|Low
Mon 5:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:08a
|Low
Sun 4:04p
|High
Sun 10:31p
|Low
Mon 4:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:00a
|High
Sun 11:09a
|Low
Sun 5:03p
|High
Sun 11:30p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms, mainly this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely.
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the morning.
WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).