Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 15, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 87° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:48am - 8:29pm UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:28a Low

Sun 4:35p High

Sun 10:43p Low

Mon 5:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:02a Low

Sun 3:59p High

Sun 10:17p Low

Mon 4:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:16a Low

Sun 4:11p High

Sun 10:31p Low

Mon 4:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:58a Low

Sun 4:03p High

Sun 10:13p Low

Mon 4:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:34a High

Sun 2:08p Low

Sun 8:40p High

Mon 2:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:18a Low

Sun 4:29p High

Sun 10:34p Low

Mon 5:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:08a High

Sun 1:15p Low

Sun 8:14p High

Mon 1:30a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 11:02a Low

Sun 4:54p High

Sun 11:21p Low

Mon 5:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:03a Low

Sun 4:01p High

Sun 10:20p Low

Mon 4:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:39a Low

Sun 4:25p High

Sun 11:00p Low

Mon 5:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:08a Low

Sun 4:04p High

Sun 10:31p Low

Mon 4:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:00a High

Sun 11:09a Low

Sun 5:03p High

Sun 11:30p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms, mainly this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the morning.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

