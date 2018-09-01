Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 1, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 78°
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:31am - 7:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:05a
|High
Sat 12:25p
|Low
Sat 6:51p
|High
Sun 12:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|High
Sat 11:59a
|Low
Sat 6:15p
|High
Sun 12:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:41a
|High
Sat 12:13p
|Low
Sat 6:27p
|High
Sun 12:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:33a
|High
Sat 11:55a
|Low
Sat 6:19p
|High
Sun 12:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:10a
|High
Sat 4:05p
|Low
Sat 10:56p
|High
Sun 4:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:08a
|High
Sat 12:20p
|Low
Sat 6:59p
|High
Sun 12:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:44a
|High
Sat 3:12p
|Low
Sat 10:30p
|High
Sun 3:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:45a
|High
Sat 1:18p
|Low
Sat 7:35p
|High
Sun 1:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:44a
|High
Sat 11:59a
|Low
Sat 6:28p
|High
Sun 12:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:12a
|High
Sat 12:37p
|Low
Sat 6:54p
|High
Sun 12:55a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:55a
|High
Sat 12:12p
|Low
Sat 6:35p
|High
Sun 12:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:51a
|High
Sat 1:16p
|Low
Sat 7:29p
|High
Sun 1:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).