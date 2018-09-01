Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 1, 2018

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 78°
Winds From the East
11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 2 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 73° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:31am - 7:34pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 6:05a		 High
Sat 12:25p		 Low
Sat 6:51p		 High
Sun 12:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:29a		 High
Sat 11:59a		 Low
Sat 6:15p		 High
Sun 12:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:41a		 High
Sat 12:13p		 Low
Sat 6:27p		 High
Sun 12:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:33a		 High
Sat 11:55a		 Low
Sat 6:19p		 High
Sun 12:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 10:10a		 High
Sat 4:05p		 Low
Sat 10:56p		 High
Sun 4:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 6:08a		 High
Sat 12:20p		 Low
Sat 6:59p		 High
Sun 12:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 9:44a		 High
Sat 3:12p		 Low
Sat 10:30p		 High
Sun 3:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 6:45a		 High
Sat 1:18p		 Low
Sat 7:35p		 High
Sun 1:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:44a		 High
Sat 11:59a		 Low
Sat 6:28p		 High
Sun 12:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 6:12a		 High
Sat 12:37p		 Low
Sat 6:54p		 High
Sun 12:55a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:55a		 High
Sat 12:12p		 Low
Sat 6:35p		 High
Sun 12:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 6:51a		 High
Sat 1:16p		 Low
Sat 7:29p		 High
Sun 1:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

