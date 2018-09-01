Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 1, 2018

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 78° Winds From the East

11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:31am - 7:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:05a High

Sat 12:25p Low

Sat 6:51p High

Sun 12:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:29a High

Sat 11:59a Low

Sat 6:15p High

Sun 12:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:41a High

Sat 12:13p Low

Sat 6:27p High

Sun 12:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:33a High

Sat 11:55a Low

Sat 6:19p High

Sun 12:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:10a High

Sat 4:05p Low

Sat 10:56p High

Sun 4:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:08a High

Sat 12:20p Low

Sat 6:59p High

Sun 12:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:44a High

Sat 3:12p Low

Sat 10:30p High

Sun 3:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:45a High

Sat 1:18p Low

Sat 7:35p High

Sun 1:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:44a High

Sat 11:59a Low

Sat 6:28p High

Sun 12:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:12a High

Sat 12:37p Low

Sat 6:54p High

Sun 12:55a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:55a High

Sat 12:12p Low

Sat 6:35p High

Sun 12:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:51a High

Sat 1:16p Low

Sat 7:29p High

Sun 1:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING

TODAY : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED : N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT : S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).