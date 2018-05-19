Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 19, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 73°
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:45am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:53a
|High
Sat 11:59a
|Low
Sat 5:55p
|High
Sun 12:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:17a
|High
Sat 11:33a
|Low
Sat 5:19p
|High
Sat 11:45p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|High
Sat 11:47a
|Low
Sat 5:31p
|High
Sat 11:59p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:21a
|High
Sat 11:29a
|Low
Sat 5:23p
|High
Sat 11:41p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:58a
|High
Sat 3:39p
|Low
Sat 10:00p
|High
Sun 3:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:57a
|High
Sat 11:48a
|Low
Sat 5:52p
|High
Sun 12:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:32a
|High
Sat 2:46p
|Low
Sat 9:34p
|High
Sun 2:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:24a
|High
Sat 12:33p
|Low
Sat 6:20p
|High
Sun 12:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:26a
|High
Sat 11:27a
|Low
Sat 5:23p
|High
Sat 11:44p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 5:53a
|High
Sat 12:04p
|Low
Sat 5:50p
|High
Sun 12:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:29a
|High
Sat 11:32a
|Low
Sat 5:27p
|High
Sat 11:55p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:24a
|High
Sat 12:34p
|Low
Sat 6:26p
|High
Sun 12:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Patchy fog late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).