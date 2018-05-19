Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 19, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 73° Winds From the South

13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

11 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 56° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:14pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:53a High

Sat 11:59a Low

Sat 5:55p High

Sun 12:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:17a High

Sat 11:33a Low

Sat 5:19p High

Sat 11:45p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:29a High

Sat 11:47a Low

Sat 5:31p High

Sat 11:59p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:21a High

Sat 11:29a Low

Sat 5:23p High

Sat 11:41p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:58a High

Sat 3:39p Low

Sat 10:00p High

Sun 3:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:57a High

Sat 11:48a Low

Sat 5:52p High

Sun 12:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:32a High

Sat 2:46p Low

Sat 9:34p High

Sun 2:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:24a High

Sat 12:33p Low

Sat 6:20p High

Sun 12:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:26a High

Sat 11:27a Low

Sat 5:23p High

Sat 11:44p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:53a High

Sat 12:04p Low

Sat 5:50p High

Sun 12:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:29a High

Sat 11:32a Low

Sat 5:27p High

Sat 11:55p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:24a High

Sat 12:34p Low

Sat 6:26p High

Sun 12:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Patchy fog late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip