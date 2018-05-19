Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 19, 2018

The lifeguard chairs arrive at the McCabe Ave Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 73°
Winds From the South
13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves 2 - 6 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 56° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:14pm
UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 5:53a		 High
Sat 11:59a		 Low
Sat 5:55p		 High
Sun 12:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:17a		 High
Sat 11:33a		 Low
Sat 5:19p		 High
Sat 11:45p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:29a		 High
Sat 11:47a		 Low
Sat 5:31p		 High
Sat 11:59p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:21a		 High
Sat 11:29a		 Low
Sat 5:23p		 High
Sat 11:41p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 9:58a		 High
Sat 3:39p		 Low
Sat 10:00p		 High
Sun 3:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 5:57a		 High
Sat 11:48a		 Low
Sat 5:52p		 High
Sun 12:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 9:32a		 High
Sat 2:46p		 Low
Sat 9:34p		 High
Sun 2:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 6:24a		 High
Sat 12:33p		 Low
Sat 6:20p		 High
Sun 12:50a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:26a		 High
Sat 11:27a		 Low
Sat 5:23p		 High
Sat 11:44p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 5:53a		 High
Sat 12:04p		 Low
Sat 5:50p		 High
Sun 12:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:29a		 High
Sat 11:32a		 Low
Sat 5:27p		 High
Sat 11:55p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 6:24a		 High
Sat 12:34p		 Low
Sat 6:26p		 High
Sun 12:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Patchy fog late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

