Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 30, 2018

Asbury Park (Bid McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 92°
Winds From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 65° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:34pm
UV Index 10 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 10:09a		 Low
Sat 4:10p		 High
Sat 10:17p		 Low
Sun 4:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:43a		 Low
Sat 3:34p		 High
Sat 9:51p		 Low
Sun 4:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:57a		 Low
Sat 3:46p		 High
Sat 10:05p		 Low
Sun 4:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:39a		 Low
Sat 3:38p		 High
Sat 9:47p		 Low
Sun 4:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 8:16a		 High
Sat 1:49p		 Low
Sat 8:15p		 High
Sun 1:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:58a		 Low
Sat 3:58p		 High
Sat 10:07p		 Low
Sun 4:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 7:50a		 High
Sat 12:56p		 Low
Sat 7:49p		 High
Sun 1:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 10:45a		 Low
Sat 4:26p		 High
Sat 10:52p		 Low
Sun 5:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:44a		 Low
Sat 3:34p		 High
Sat 9:55p		 Low
Sun 4:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:12a		 Low
Sat 3:52p		 High
Sat 10:29p		 Low
Sun 4:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:47a		 Low
Sat 3:34p		 High
Sat 10:00p		 Low
Sun 4:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 10:48a		 Low
Sat 4:37p		 High
Sat 11:02p		 Low
Sun 5:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top