Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 30, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 92°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 10:09a
|Low
Sat 4:10p
|High
Sat 10:17p
|Low
Sun 4:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:43a
|Low
Sat 3:34p
|High
Sat 9:51p
|Low
Sun 4:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:57a
|Low
Sat 3:46p
|High
Sat 10:05p
|Low
Sun 4:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:39a
|Low
Sat 3:38p
|High
Sat 9:47p
|Low
Sun 4:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:16a
|High
Sat 1:49p
|Low
Sat 8:15p
|High
Sun 1:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:58a
|Low
Sat 3:58p
|High
Sat 10:07p
|Low
Sun 4:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 7:50a
|High
Sat 12:56p
|Low
Sat 7:49p
|High
Sun 1:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:45a
|Low
Sat 4:26p
|High
Sat 10:52p
|Low
Sun 5:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:44a
|Low
Sat 3:34p
|High
Sat 9:55p
|Low
Sun 4:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:12a
|Low
Sat 3:52p
|High
Sat 10:29p
|Low
Sun 4:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:47a
|Low
Sat 3:34p
|High
Sat 10:00p
|Low
Sun 4:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:48a
|Low
Sat 4:37p
|High
Sat 11:02p
|Low
Sun 5:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).