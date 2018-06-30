Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 30, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 92° Winds From the South

7 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 76°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:34pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:09a Low

Sat 4:10p High

Sat 10:17p Low

Sun 4:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:43a Low

Sat 3:34p High

Sat 9:51p Low

Sun 4:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:57a Low

Sat 3:46p High

Sat 10:05p Low

Sun 4:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:39a Low

Sat 3:38p High

Sat 9:47p Low

Sun 4:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:16a High

Sat 1:49p Low

Sat 8:15p High

Sun 1:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:58a Low

Sat 3:58p High

Sat 10:07p Low

Sun 4:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:50a High

Sat 12:56p Low

Sat 7:49p High

Sun 1:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:45a Low

Sat 4:26p High

Sat 10:52p Low

Sun 5:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:44a Low

Sat 3:34p High

Sat 9:55p Low

Sun 4:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:12a Low

Sat 3:52p High

Sat 10:29p Low

Sun 4:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:47a Low

Sat 3:34p High

Sat 10:00p Low

Sun 4:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:48a Low

Sat 4:37p High

Sat 11:02p Low

Sun 5:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early in the afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

