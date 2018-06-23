Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 23, 2018

Barnegat Light beach (Barnegat Light Beach Patrol)

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 80°
Winds From the East
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 2 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 64° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm
UV Index 7 (High)

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 11:11a		 High
Sat 5:21p		 Low
Sat 11:50p		 High
Sun 5:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:35a		 High
Sat 4:55p		 Low
Sat 11:14p		 High
Sun 5:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:47a		 High
Sat 5:09p		 Low
Sat 11:26p		 High
Sun 5:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:39a		 High
Sat 4:51p		 Low
Sat 11:18p		 High
Sun 5:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 8:22a		 Low
Sat 3:16p		 High
Sat 9:01p		 Low
Sun 3:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 11:07a		 High
Sat 5:17p		 Low
Sat 11:46p		 High
Sun 5:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 7:29a		 Low
Sat 2:50p		 High
Sat 8:08p		 Low
Sun 3:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 5:20a		 Low
Sat 11:28a		 High
Sat 5:57p		 Low
Sun 12:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:46a		 High
Sat 5:14p		 Low
Sat 11:28p		 High
Sun 5:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 11:00a		 High
Sat 5:34p		 Low
Sat 11:45p		 High
Sun 5:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:51a		 High
Sat 5:29p		 Low
Sat 11:42p		 High
Sun 5:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 5:41a		 Low
Sat 11:46a		 High
Sat 6:17p		 Low
Sun 12:33a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

