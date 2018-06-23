Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 23, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 80° Winds From the East

9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 64° - 71°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 11:11a High

Sat 5:21p Low

Sat 11:50p High

Sun 5:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:35a High

Sat 4:55p Low

Sat 11:14p High

Sun 5:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:47a High

Sat 5:09p Low

Sat 11:26p High

Sun 5:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:39a High

Sat 4:51p Low

Sat 11:18p High

Sun 5:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:22a Low

Sat 3:16p High

Sat 9:01p Low

Sun 3:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 11:07a High

Sat 5:17p Low

Sat 11:46p High

Sun 5:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 7:29a Low

Sat 2:50p High

Sat 8:08p Low

Sun 3:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 5:20a Low

Sat 11:28a High

Sat 5:57p Low

Sun 12:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:46a High

Sat 5:14p Low

Sat 11:28p High

Sun 5:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 11:00a High

Sat 5:34p Low

Sat 11:45p High

Sun 5:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:51a High

Sat 5:29p Low

Sat 11:42p High

Sun 5:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 5:41a Low

Sat 11:46a High

Sat 6:17p Low

Sun 12:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

