Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 23, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 80°
|Winds
|From the East
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 11:11a
|High
Sat 5:21p
|Low
Sat 11:50p
|High
Sun 5:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:35a
|High
Sat 4:55p
|Low
Sat 11:14p
|High
Sun 5:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:47a
|High
Sat 5:09p
|Low
Sat 11:26p
|High
Sun 5:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:39a
|High
Sat 4:51p
|Low
Sat 11:18p
|High
Sun 5:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:22a
|Low
Sat 3:16p
|High
Sat 9:01p
|Low
Sun 3:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 11:07a
|High
Sat 5:17p
|Low
Sat 11:46p
|High
Sun 5:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 7:29a
|Low
Sat 2:50p
|High
Sat 8:08p
|Low
Sun 3:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 5:20a
|Low
Sat 11:28a
|High
Sat 5:57p
|Low
Sun 12:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:46a
|High
Sat 5:14p
|Low
Sat 11:28p
|High
Sun 5:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 11:00a
|High
Sat 5:34p
|Low
Sat 11:45p
|High
Sun 5:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:51a
|High
Sat 5:29p
|Low
Sat 11:42p
|High
Sun 5:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 5:41a
|Low
Sat 11:46a
|High
Sat 6:17p
|Low
Sun 12:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).