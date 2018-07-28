At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 86° Winds From the South

6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:58am - 8:19pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:03a Low

Sat 3:08p High

Sat 9:13p Low

Sun 3:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:37a Low

Sat 2:32p High

Sat 8:47p Low

Sun 3:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:51a Low

Sat 2:44p High

Sat 9:01p Low

Sun 3:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:33a Low

Sat 2:36p High

Sat 8:43p Low

Sun 3:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:10a High

Sat 12:43p Low

Sat 7:13p High

Sun 12:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:53a Low

Sat 2:58p High

Sat 9:04p Low

Sun 3:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:44a High

Sat 11:50a Low

Sat 6:47p High

Sun 12:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:38a Low

Sat 3:24p High

Sat 9:49p Low

Sun 4:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:41a Low

Sat 2:33p High

Sat 8:54p Low

Sun 3:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:07a Low

Sat 2:53p High

Sat 9:28p Low

Sun 3:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:44a Low

Sat 2:36p High

Sat 9:00p Low

Sun 3:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:44a Low

Sat 3:35p High

Sat 10:00p Low

Sun 4:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms late this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON : NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).