Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 28, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 86°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:58am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:03a
|Low
Sat 3:08p
|High
Sat 9:13p
|Low
Sun 3:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:37a
|Low
Sat 2:32p
|High
Sat 8:47p
|Low
Sun 3:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:51a
|Low
Sat 2:44p
|High
Sat 9:01p
|Low
Sun 3:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:33a
|Low
Sat 2:36p
|High
Sat 8:43p
|Low
Sun 3:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:10a
|High
Sat 12:43p
|Low
Sat 7:13p
|High
Sun 12:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:53a
|Low
Sat 2:58p
|High
Sat 9:04p
|Low
Sun 3:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:44a
|High
Sat 11:50a
|Low
Sat 6:47p
|High
Sun 12:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:38a
|Low
Sat 3:24p
|High
Sat 9:49p
|Low
Sun 4:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:41a
|Low
Sat 2:33p
|High
Sat 8:54p
|Low
Sun 3:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:07a
|Low
Sat 2:53p
|High
Sat 9:28p
|Low
Sun 3:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:44a
|Low
Sat 2:36p
|High
Sat 9:00p
|Low
Sun 3:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:44a
|Low
Sat 3:35p
|High
Sat 10:00p
|Low
Sun 4:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms late this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).