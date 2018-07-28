Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 28, 2018

Yellow flag flies on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 86°
Winds From the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 72° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:58am - 8:19pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 9:03a		 Low
Sat 3:08p		 High
Sat 9:13p		 Low
Sun 3:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:37a		 Low
Sat 2:32p		 High
Sat 8:47p		 Low
Sun 3:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:51a		 Low
Sat 2:44p		 High
Sat 9:01p		 Low
Sun 3:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:33a		 Low
Sat 2:36p		 High
Sat 8:43p		 Low
Sun 3:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 7:10a		 High
Sat 12:43p		 Low
Sat 7:13p		 High
Sun 12:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 8:53a		 Low
Sat 2:58p		 High
Sat 9:04p		 Low
Sun 3:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 6:44a		 High
Sat 11:50a		 Low
Sat 6:47p		 High
Sun 12:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 9:38a		 Low
Sat 3:24p		 High
Sat 9:49p		 Low
Sun 4:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:41a		 Low
Sat 2:33p		 High
Sat 8:54p		 Low
Sun 3:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 9:07a		 Low
Sat 2:53p		 High
Sat 9:28p		 Low
Sun 3:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:44a		 Low
Sat 2:36p		 High
Sat 9:00p		 Low
Sun 3:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 9:44a		 Low
Sat 3:35p		 High
Sat 10:00p		 Low
Sun 4:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms late this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

