Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 14, 2018

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 88°
Winds From the Southwest
10 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 72° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:47am - 8:30pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 9:33a		 Low
Sat 3:43p		 High
Sat 9:48p		 Low
Sun 4:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:07a		 Low
Sat 3:07p		 High
Sat 9:22p		 Low
Sun 3:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:21a		 Low
Sat 3:19p		 High
Sat 9:36p		 Low
Sun 4:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:03a		 Low
Sat 3:11p		 High
Sat 9:18p		 Low
Sun 3:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 7:44a		 High
Sat 1:13p		 Low
Sat 7:48p		 High
Sun 1:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:24a		 Low
Sat 3:35p		 High
Sat 9:40p		 Low
Sun 4:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 7:18a		 High
Sat 12:20p		 Low
Sat 7:22p		 High
Sun 12:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 10:08a		 Low
Sat 3:59p		 High
Sat 10:29p		 Low
Sun 4:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:08a		 Low
Sat 3:05p		 High
Sat 9:27p		 Low
Sun 3:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 9:44a		 Low
Sat 3:30p		 High
Sat 10:08p		 Low
Sun 4:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:13a		 Low
Sat 3:10p		 High
Sat 9:38p		 Low
Sun 4:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 10:15a		 Low
Sat 4:07p		 High
Sat 10:37p		 Low
Sun 5:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top