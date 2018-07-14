Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 14, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 88° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:47am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:33a Low

Sat 3:43p High

Sat 9:48p Low

Sun 4:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:07a Low

Sat 3:07p High

Sat 9:22p Low

Sun 3:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:21a Low

Sat 3:19p High

Sat 9:36p Low

Sun 4:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:03a Low

Sat 3:11p High

Sat 9:18p Low

Sun 3:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:44a High

Sat 1:13p Low

Sat 7:48p High

Sun 1:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:24a Low

Sat 3:35p High

Sat 9:40p Low

Sun 4:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:18a High

Sat 12:20p Low

Sat 7:22p High

Sun 12:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:08a Low

Sat 3:59p High

Sat 10:29p Low

Sun 4:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:08a Low

Sat 3:05p High

Sat 9:27p Low

Sun 3:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:44a Low

Sat 3:30p High

Sat 10:08p Low

Sun 4:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:13a Low

Sat 3:10p High

Sat 9:38p Low

Sun 4:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:15a Low

Sat 4:07p High

Sat 10:37p Low

Sun 5:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

