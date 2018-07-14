Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 14, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:47am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:33a
|Low
Sat 3:43p
|High
Sat 9:48p
|Low
Sun 4:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:07a
|Low
Sat 3:07p
|High
Sat 9:22p
|Low
Sun 3:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:21a
|Low
Sat 3:19p
|High
Sat 9:36p
|Low
Sun 4:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:03a
|Low
Sat 3:11p
|High
Sat 9:18p
|Low
Sun 3:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:44a
|High
Sat 1:13p
|Low
Sat 7:48p
|High
Sun 1:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:24a
|Low
Sat 3:35p
|High
Sat 9:40p
|Low
Sun 4:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 7:18a
|High
Sat 12:20p
|Low
Sat 7:22p
|High
Sun 12:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:08a
|Low
Sat 3:59p
|High
Sat 10:29p
|Low
Sun 4:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:08a
|Low
Sat 3:05p
|High
Sat 9:27p
|Low
Sun 3:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:44a
|Low
Sat 3:30p
|High
Sat 10:08p
|Low
Sun 4:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:13a
|Low
Sat 3:10p
|High
Sat 9:38p
|Low
Sun 4:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:15a
|Low
Sat 4:07p
|High
Sat 10:37p
|Low
Sun 5:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Tstms likely. Showers likely.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).